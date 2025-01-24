Latest update January 24th, 2025 6:10 AM

Berbice Cricket Board selects 25 females to continue training for female inter county Cricket competition

Jan 24, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports-  The selection committee of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has short listed 25 female cricketers. Of the amount, 21 of those players were selected following two days of practice session at the Rose Hall Community Centre (RHCC) Ground and a trial match at the Berbice High School ground.

The players selected are asked to continue training in anticipation of being selected to represent the county in the upcoming female Inter County cricket competition.

Training sessions began on Wednesday at the RHCC ground and is expected to continue from 15.00 hrs. or 3 PM.

Those players selected are: Realeanna Grimmond, Katana Mentore, Sherika Campbelle, Reneta Ramdeo, Sheneta Grimmond, Jada Fraser, Tameka George, Danielle Lindee, Tina Ganie, Plaffiana Millington, Crystal Durant, Daniella Hicks, Tia Isaacs, Danielle Manns, Kianna Leach, Leah Kamalall, Krishnaveni Rengasanmy, Saradha Ramnauth, Olisha Peters, L. D’anrade, D. Jagmohan.

Meanwhile, the following players Shemaine Campbell, Shabiki Gajnabi, Ashmini Munisar and Tricia Hardat are on West Indies duties overseas and will be drafted into the squad upon their return.

(Samuel Whyte)

