Schoolboys suspended over bullying, fighting at Westminister school

Kaieteur News- A 13-year-old boy has claimed that after being bullied for one week, he was allegedly cornered by two of his schoolmates and beaten in the washroom of the West Minister, Secondary School, West Bank Demerara last week.

However, he and one of the boys have since been suspended from school over the incident. The teen said that the incident occurred on Friday last, between 12:30h and 13:00h. During an interview with this publication, the boy related that prior to the incident for one week, he had endured bullying from boys, who are older than him.

The teen told this publication that for the week he experienced, “bullying and touching. Like he (the bully) come up to me and touch me on my leg inappropriately.” This reportedly made him uncomfortable. He added, “So this Friday (January 17, 2025), I was fed up, I was tired and I said that I will fight him and end the problem but when I went into the washroom, a boy follow behind me.”

Subsequently, a fight ensued between them, where the teen was attacked by the two boys. The attackers allegedly hit to his head, which resulted in severe injuries to his right eye. “Then after a boy opened the washroom door and I run out, I run till to the office, sitting down with a teacher to assist me,” the teen said. He was subsequently taken to the hospital for treatment by his mother who was summoned by teachers.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the mother of the child said she was livid when she arrived at the school last week and saw the condition of her son’s eye. She also voiced her dissatisfaction with how the situation was handled by the teachers, particularly regarding their failure to take her son for medical attention.

She explained that from the school, she visited the Ministry of Education’s office at located in Vreen-en-Hoop, where she lodged a complaint of the incident. Thereafter, she went to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where her son was treated for his injuries.

Furthermore, she stated that on Tuesday, personnel from the Ministry of Education visited the school to investigate the matter. The woman mentioned that both her son and one of the attackers were suspended. Additionally, it was noted that the attacker’s parents would pay half of the medical bills incurred for her son’s treatment.

“I want the Education Ministry to look into it so it wouldn’t affect anybody else children…the mother said. “I just want them (Education Ministry) put things in place either them get police outpost to do more and look in more to the school things, the school aspect and see how they can resolve this bullying and this gangs and all these things that going on.”

Last Friday also 14-year-old Kelvin Fraser, a student of West Demerara Secondary was allegedly beaten by a group of 17 boys in the school’s washroom. He sustained injuries about his face. Fraser was also threatened by the attackers, to tell the teacher he fell and hit his head, or else he will be stabbed. The issue was brought to light and is being dealt with by the Welfare Department, Ministry of Education, as the investigations continue. To read this story; https://www.kaieteurnewsonline.com/2025/01/22/school-gang-had-threatened-boy-to-tell-teacher-he-fell/

(Schoolboys suspended over bullying, fighting at West Minister school )