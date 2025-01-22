School gang had threatened boy to tell teacher he fell

-after brutally beating him

Kaieteur News- A school gang, on Friday last, allegedly threatened a 14-year-old boy to tell a teacher that he had fallen and hit his head, after they had reportedly beaten him in the washroom at the West Demerara Secondary School.

The victim has been identified as Kelvin Fraser, who is a third form student.

In an interview with this publication, Fraser shared that he was attacked by a group of 17 boys in the school’s washroom at around 10:20h. He relayed that after the attack, two of the boys had threatened to stab him if he did not tell the teacher that he had fallen and hit his head.

The teen explained that the attack stemmed from an issue where his phone was stolen. He stated that twice his phone had been stolen at the school.

“The next time a phone went missing and more and more people telling … giving me hints that he (the alleged mastermind behind the gang attack) got the phone. So now it’s like a rumour going about that he have it,” he said.

The teen explained that as a result, the attacker became enraged and waited for him when he went to the washroom.

“I go to the washroom because I wanted to use it, before using it I noticed that kids (the group of boys) coming down and they look like … a big crowd. So, then, I didn’t take heed of it. When I reach in the washroom everybody pushed me through the back,” Fraser relayed.

Following the push, Fraser was allegedly attacked by the 17 boys, who reportedly struck him about his body repeatedly. “He (attacker) cuff me straight downwards by my eye and blood started to pitching up everywhere. Then everybody just start rushing out the washroom,” he explained.

Thereafter, the attacker allegedly sent two of his classmates to Fraser informing him that he must tell teachers that he had fallen. The boys allegedly told Fraser that if he complained, they would stab him. As such, a fearful Fraser, along with the two boys, went to the office where he told teachers that he had fallen.

Following this, he was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital at Vreed-en-Hoop. However, after Fraser had been kept waiting for treatment for some time, his grandmother, Meranda Blair, took him to a private clinic. On examining him, the doctor said the injury could not have been from a fall, but a hit.

“Anyways, I try covering up all the time but he (the doctor) keep saying that how it’s not a fall; it’s not a fall. So I made up a scene of how everything happened,” the teen told Kaieteur News.

He continued, “After mommy (grandmother) hear that this could have never been a fall this had to be a hit… she went and told the teachers to investigate.”

The teachers investigated the matter, which led to the disclosure of the brutal attack Fraser endured. Moreover, Blair told Kaieteur News that the bullying had been ongoing, with Fraser previously returning home with a black and blue eye.

She told this publication, “Last year, he came home with a black and blue eye, big bloodshot eye and tell me that it was a ball that hit him in his eyes.”

The woman explained that in the first week after the reopening of school, Fraser once again came home with injuries to his forehead. “I use to tell him he needs to take his time because he always say it was an accident,” she said.

Despite the abuse, Fraser, did not miss school. “He does well in school, and he didn’t want to move but now he welcoming the idea of moving,” Blair told Kaieteur News.

On Monday, Fraser went to the school where he identified seven of the attackers. The family is now awaiting a full investigation. Blair mentioned that the police are ready to act, but they are waiting for the Schools’ Welfare Department to complete their investigation. Blair said that she will hire a lawyer and pursue the matter further.

Meanwhile, Kaieteur News’ attempts to obtain a comment from the Ministry of Education on the matter proved futile.

