New West Cricket Club of Canada to tour Guyana for three matches

Kaieteur sports – New West Cricket Club of Calgary, Alberta, Canada is set to tour Guyana for three 25-over matches beginning on Thursday, January 29.

New West Cricket Club will open their tour against Trophy Stall Masters under-lights at the Demerara Cricket Club, Queenstown, Georgetown.

Two days later they will collide with Guyana Police Force veterans at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary before meeting North Soesdyke Cricket team on February 2 at the famous Bourda ground also in the Capital City.

According to Captain and Canada-based Guyanese Prakash Ganpat, his boys are thrilled to be in South America and ready to compete.

He stated that New West Cricket Club was formed in 2014 by himself and his younger brother Adit Ganpat.

New West Cricket Club had tours of Florida (USA) twice in 2016 and 2023 with success and Prakash Ganpat is predicting some challenges in Guyana but they are ready to compete.

He stated that the team regularly participated in Calgary’s various tournaments since its formation.

Prakash Ganpat mentioned that New West Cricket Club will continue to have future tours including Dallas and around Canada.

He took the opportunity to thank his fellow players for their commitment to be in Guyana. He informed that the players are all over-40 but are confident they will produce some good performances.

Some reputable players in the host-country will be representing their respective teams as well while Deputy Commissioner for the Guyana Police Force Ravindradat Budram will also be coming out for the cops.

The New West Cricket Club team reads: Prakash Ganpat (Captain), Brian Goodridge, Navin Bachan, Ranjeet Gaekwad, Adit Ganpat, Wasim Naqshbandi, Kiran Meduri, Deoraj Dalchand, Rajesh Khatri, Bhupen Savla, Raunaq Mathura, Trevor Defreitas and Vishnu Ramjeet.