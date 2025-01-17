Latest update January 17th, 2025 5:21 AM

In-form Savory dazzles on second day with classy half-century

Jan 17, 2025 Sports

Guyana Harpy Eagles 4-Day practice Day 2…

-Ramsammy supports with fifty, Sinclair/Permaul among wickets

Kaieteur Sports-  Guyana Harpy Eagles wicket-keeper/batsman and XI team captain, Kemol Savory struck another fifty as he continues to find form ahead of the 2025 CWI Regional 4-Day Championships. 

Day two of action at Providence continued following a magical opening day which featured two breathtaking centuries from Ronaldo Alimohamed and Junior Sinclair, who upped their game ahead of the Eagles title defence.

Zeynul Ramsammy hit 75.

Kemol Savory struck another fifty.

The left-handed Savory struck an unbeaten 76 off 103, finding the ropes on seven occasions with three sixes as he and Zeynul Ramsammy, who hit 75, helped their XI post 319 all out in their first innings, replying to the daunting 472.

It was another solid day of cricket yesterday as the players once again pushed their cases with selection hanging in the mix following a runs-fest on day one which saw almost 500 runs being posted by the batting team, Nial Smith XI.

Spin did the trick for the opposition as, centurion Junior Sinclair (2-38) alongside veteran Veerasammy Permaul (2-42) and Riyad Latiff (3-53) helped Smith’s XI maintain a lead of 153 heading into the third day.

Looking to continue his form with the bat, Smith XI opener Sachin Singh and his partner Rampertab Ramnauth, will resume today’s action as players push in one final lap of real-time simulations with the tournament bowling off in Guyana from January 29.

Action continues today from 9:30hrs.

 

