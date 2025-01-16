Bris-O Promotions planning ‘in-person’ Caribbean Boxing Promotion meeting for Guyana early next month

…8 Caribbean Promoters to indicate interest by Saturday



Kaieteur Sports- Bris-O Promotions, a boxing outfit led by Brooklyn-based boxing official Seon Bristol, has drawn up plans towards the formation of a Caribbean Boxing Promotions body.

With this in mind the United States based Guyanese has invited boxing promoters from within the Caribbean area to a “closed door meeting“ hopefully to be held in Guyana next month.

This proposed Joint Venture Boxing Promotion grouping is being organised by a well-known boxing promoter with over 20 years of experience both at the amateur and professional levels in and out of Guyana.

According to Bristol, several promoters have been reached but the date, time and location is still to be finalized.

Bristol noted that: “The prerequisites of being a member are: 1. You must be a boxing promoter “in good standing” 2. You must be able to invest USD 10,000 on a date agreed upon and 3. You must have a valid passport.

Those promoters who were invited to attend are to signal their intentions to attend the very important caucus suggested to be held in Guyana on February 1 and 2, and the venue will be determined once responses are confirmed by Saturday, January 18.

Those eight boxing investors invited towards this boxing venture are Barath Ramoutar of Trinidad and Tobago, Bobby Ottley of St. Maarten, Andrew Boland of Jamaica, Seon Bristol of Guyana, Steven Benjamin of Grenada, Floyd Trompth of Canon Island, Ronald Als of Barbados and Carl Hield of The Bahamas.

The agenda items include 1. Attendance 2. Sanctioning 3. Fight contracts 4. Branding 5. Recording & Streaming 6. Representative 7. $$ per show to be invested by the organization 8. Number of shows per year per location 9. Sponsorship 10. Name of organization 11. Exiting of members 12. Term life of business 13. Estimated & actual budget 14. % of return to the organization 15. Bank account.

Knowing the importance of such a business venture, key stakeholders from the boxing governing bodies have been invited to lend their support.

Namely they are Mr. Steve Ninvalle, President of the Boxing Association, former Executive Member of International Boxing Association (IBA) and former vice president of Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC), and Mr. Peter Abdool, President of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control, World Boxing Council (WBC) International Secretary and former President of CABOFE and FECABOX.

