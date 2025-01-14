West Indies U-19 Women defeat Nepal by nine runs in first ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Warm-up match

SportsMax – The West Indies Under-19 Women secured a tense nine-run win over Nepal Under-19 Women in their opening ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Warm-up game at the Kolej Tuanku Ja’afar Ground in Malaysia on Monday.

The young West Indians posted 109-4 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat.

Captain Samara Ramnath led the way with 25 while Asabi Callender and Jahzara Claxton made 23 and 22*, respectively, with Abigail Bryce also contributing 19* off 11 balls.

Rachana Chaudhary and Seemana KC split two wickets for Nepal while the other two wickets fell via the run-out route.

Trisha Hardat, Aaliyah Weekes and Amiah Gilbert then combined for six wickets between them to help the West Indies bowl out Nepal for 100 with five balls left in the innings.

Seemana KC hit 23 while captain Puja Mahato and Kiran Kunwar made 18, each.

The West Indies will face New Zealand in their second warm-up game on Tuesday.

Full Scores:

West Indies Under-19 Women 109-4 in 20 overs (Samara Ramnath 25, Asabi Callender 23, Jahzara Claxton 22*, Abigail Bryce 19*)

Nepal Under-19 Women 100 all out in 19.1 overs (Seemana KC 23, Puja Mahato 18, Kiran Kunwar 18, Trisha Hardat 2-9, Aaliyah Weekes 2-16, Amiah Gilbert 2-18).

