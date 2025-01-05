Bossalina wins feature event at Rising Sun Turf Club New Year’s meet

Kaieteur Sports- Bossalina returned to winning ways with an impressive victory in the feature A and lower event at the Rising Sun Turf Club at the New Year’s Day Horse Race meet.

The event, which was held at the club’s track at Arima Park, Rising Sun West Coast Berbice brought an end to the 2024 Horse Racing Season in Guyana.

The animal of the Deleep Esreepersaud Stable out of Mahaicony with Jockey Kishawn Pereira in the saddles was just too good for its opponents on the day as it returned to winning ways.

As the horses were sent on their way in the seven furlongs event there was plenty of jostling and bumping before the runners settled down.

The race continued with Bossalina bidding its time before surging past the front runners to gallop away with an easy winner in the end.

With the win, Bossalina took away the $1.5M and the trophy. John Bull was beaten into second with Stolen Money with Stormy Victory claiming third and Beckham James, fourth.

Money Time with Colin Ross on the mound was in the money as it won the event for K Class non-winners horses and L class open three-year-old Guyana bred horses ahead of Country Rock with Michael Semple – second and Bin Laden, third.

Strom Bird with Colin Ross on the perch stormed out of the starting gate as it whipped its opponents for a gate-to-pole win in the Three-Year-Old Open event. Colin “Baby Lue” Ross was again in winner’s row as Angry Bird was cool as it galloped away with a gate-to-pole victory in the G2 and lower event. It won ahead Blinding Light, Emotional Damage with Stroke of Luck scraping in fourth.

The event for horses classified J and K was won by GT Boss with Yap Drepaul edging out Haley in a close finish with Top Gun and Black Time rounding out the money.

The L Class non-winners event was won by Striking Distance as it out-distanced its opponents to win ahead of Money Jet and Three D Movie.

Seasoned jockey Colin Ross continues to blaze the trail and was adjudged top rider with multiple wins. He and other outstanding performers were presented with trophies and other accolades compliments of Ramesh Sunich proprietor of Trophy Stall. (Samuel Whyte)

