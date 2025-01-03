Latest update January 3rd, 2025 2:46 AM
Jan 03, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- With 2025 officially underway, Archery Guyana (AG) will be gearing up to host their National Indoor Senior Barebow Open tournament, which shoots off from January 11.
The two-day event, which ends on January 12, will welcome the new year with action set for the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue; with action on both days, shooting off from 8:30h-17:00h.
A layout of the format for the competition will see two categories, Male and Female, competing respectively in just a Barebow division.
A breakdown of the format for the competition sees Archers playing with a distance of 18M and 60 arrows per ranking round.
The Target faces will be a Vertical Triple Face (Senior) while scoring will be done under the final set system, using the IANSEO scoring method which mandates paper only.
Meanwhile, Competition rules will be played under World Archery Rules while pre-registration fees are currently GYD $5,000, for Archers who are registered by the January 9 designated date.
(Archery Guyana National 2-Day Indoor Senior Barebow Open, shoots off January 11 )
