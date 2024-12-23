Latest update December 23rd, 2024 3:40 AM

GBA confirms additional bouts

Dec 23, 2024 Sports

Elton Dharry-promoted ProAm Fight Card…

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) has confirmed two of its four slated bouts for the impending Elton Dharry-promoted ProAm Fight Card, which is slated for December 28th at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue.

World-rated local heavyweight star Abiola Jackman is slated to face-off against a Barbadian opponent Kemara Stuart while youth welterweight sensation Shaquan James is slated to match skills with Darnell Sinaswee of Trinidad and Tobago.

Barbadian boxer Kemara Stuart is billed to face Guyana’s Abiola Jackman.

The remaining two bouts will be confirmed shortly.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle said, “There is a noticeable sense of excitement as the year comes to a conclusion regarding the upcoming ProAm card. These gatherings give up-and-coming talents a stage.  Many amateur pugilists view these fights as the result of months or even years of dedication and hard work.”

He added that, “Fighters represent the values of sportsmanship, tenacity, and the unwavering quest for progress as they enter the ring. These competitions provide fans with a rare opportunity to see quality international amateur boxing in action.”

According to the GBA boss, the year comes to a memorable close with high-stakes fights, exciting matchups, and the celebration of personal bests, giving both fighters and fans enduring memories and newfound optimism for the future.

Meanwhile, in the professional realm, Dharry is scheduled to match skills against undefeated Colombian Randy Ramirez in the feature contest while Keevin Allicock is slated to oppose Dexter Wray in his second outing at this level in a main supporting role.

Shaquan James.

The other professional encounters that have been confirmed will witness Keevin Isaacs exchanging blows with Julian Clarke and Anson Green engaging Dillon Charles.

 

