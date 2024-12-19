Latest update December 19th, 2024 12:10 AM

Inadequate payment options at Cheddi Jagan International Airport duty-free shop

Dec 19, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

I write to express my concern regarding the limited payment options available at the duty-free shop located in the arrival terminal of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).  During a recent trip, I was met with the frustrating reality that this establishment only accepts United States dollars (USD) and Guyanese dollars (GYD), with no provision for card transactions via point-of-sale (POS) machines.

This shortfall presents a significant inconvenience for travellers like myself and many others, especially international tourists arriving from countries where card payments have become the norm. In today’s world, many travellers rely on debit or credit cards for their purchases and may not carry large amounts of cash or the specific currencies accepted. This practice is not only outdated but also reflects poorly on our efforts to promote Guyana as a tourist-friendly destination.

As the primary gateway to our country, CJIA should aim to provide an efficient and seamless experience for travellers. Duty-free shops are often the first point of interaction for many visitors, and encountering such limitations sets a negative tone for their stay. Offering POS machines for card payments would be a simple yet impactful step towards modernizing the airport’s facilities and enhancing the overall customer experience.

I urge the relevant authorities, including the management of CJIA and the duty-free operators, to prioritize the implementation of card payment facilities. Doing so would demonstrate a commitment to accommodating the diverse needs of international travellers while aligning with global standards in the tourism and retail industries.

I hope this letter will prompt the necessary action to address this issue, ensuring that future travellers are spared the inconvenience that I and others have experienced.

Yours sincerely,

Robert Bostwick

