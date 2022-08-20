Banks DIH’s opens Diplomatic Duty-Free shop at MovieTowne

Kaieteur News – Banks DIH Limited has opened a Diplomatic Duty-Free Shop on the ground floor of the MovieTowne Mall. The outlet, according to a release, targets all persons who are entitled to duty-free purchases within the diplomatic community.

Customers have the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of local and international beverage brands in a comfortable shopping environment. Added to this, the mall offers ample secured parking, the release added.

The Diplomatic Duty-Free Shop opens Monday to Sunday from 10am – 10pm.