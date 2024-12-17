Draughts Association ends year with extensive hamper tournament

Kaieteur Sports- The National Draughts Association held its final game for the year last Sunday at the Transport Sports club pavilion. Hampers were on stake for all in attendance.

The games were played on the 10×10 boards on a five round Swiss system format. There were five hampers for the first five finishers, however after the conclusion of the games, President of the Association Mr. Jiaram delivered six more hampers to the losers making every one a winner. High praises came in from President of PAMDCC Mr. Clifton Agatha from Curacao who hailed Mr. Jiaram as an example of selflessness and dedication to the game.

The first five finishers were: Devanand Persaud, Floyd Cumberbatch, Ramsagar Singh, Dr. Ivor English and Jiaram in that order.

Accompanying the Hampers were portions of rice and potatoes for all, compliments of Fast Relief Pharmacy in Durban Street. Other contributions came from, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall Bourda who has recently received a National Award from the NSC for his contribution toward Sports. Survival Supermarket Sheriff Street, Super Graphics Inc. Tularam Supermarket Malgre Tout WBD. H.A. Snacks, Mattai’s Supermarket, The New Guyana Marketing Corp,

Transport Sports Club, Literacy Book Store and Gentle Elias Attorney at Law.

