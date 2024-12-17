Latest update December 17th, 2024 3:32 AM
Dec 17, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The National Draughts Association held its final game for the year last Sunday at the Transport Sports club pavilion. Hampers were on stake for all in attendance.
The games were played on the 10×10 boards on a five round Swiss system format. There were five hampers for the first five finishers, however after the conclusion of the games, President of the Association Mr. Jiaram delivered six more hampers to the losers making every one a winner. High praises came in from President of PAMDCC Mr. Clifton Agatha from Curacao who hailed Mr. Jiaram as an example of selflessness and dedication to the game.
The first five finishers were: Devanand Persaud, Floyd Cumberbatch, Ramsagar Singh, Dr. Ivor English and Jiaram in that order.
Accompanying the Hampers were portions of rice and potatoes for all, compliments of Fast Relief Pharmacy in Durban Street. Other contributions came from, Ramesh Sunich of Trophy Stall Bourda who has recently received a National Award from the NSC for his contribution toward Sports. Survival Supermarket Sheriff Street, Super Graphics Inc. Tularam Supermarket Malgre Tout WBD. H.A. Snacks, Mattai’s Supermarket, The New Guyana Marketing Corp,
Transport Sports Club, Literacy Book Store and Gentle Elias Attorney at Law.
(Draughts Association ends year with extensive hamper tournament)
Dec 17, 2024SportsMax – West Indies white ball Head Coach Daren Sammy will also take over the role as head Coach of all West Indies Men’s senior teams as at April 1, 2025, Cricket West Indies (CWI)...
Dec 17, 2024
Dec 17, 2024
Dec 17, 2024
Dec 17, 2024
Dec 17, 2024
Peeping Tom… Kaieteur News- According to MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in her book, Blowout: “The oil and gas industry... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela has steadfast support from many... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]