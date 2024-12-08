Latest update December 8th, 2024 4:55 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Christmas four-a-side football competition set for New Amsterdam/East Berbice

Dec 08, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur News- Football players in East Berbice, especially those in the New Amsterdam/Canje and East Bank Berbice areas will have a chance to show off their football skills.

The Ballers Only Promotion Group will stage their second annual Christmas 4-a-side football competition at the Tucber Park Ball field in New Amsterdam.

The competition will be played on a Knockout basis will be run for four days.

The playing days will be the 21st, 22nd 23rd and 25th December with action each night set to begin at 19:00 hrs.

A number of attractive prizes including cash, trophies, medals and other memorabilia will be up for grabs.

The winning team will walk away with an encouraging $200,000 among its takings. The team placing second will be presented with $100,000, while third place will collect $75,000.  Other eye-catching rewards includes Flat Screen Televisions, Microwaves and Electric Gadgets among other goodies.

Interested persons can make contact with Fordy’s Sub Letta at Winkle Road and Tucber Park or members of the Stand Pipe Crew at Four Corners Tucber Park, New Amsterdam or telephone numbers 694-6832, 690-0325, 670-9570.  (Samuel Whyte)

(Christmas four-a-side football competition set for New Amsterdam/East Berbice)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | December, 2nd, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies coach Sammy eyes clean, all-round performances in ODI series against Bangladesh

Windies coach Sammy eyes clean, all-round performances in ODI series...

Dec 08, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies Head coach Darren Sammy exudes optimism and focus as his troops take aim at a possible sweep of their three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at Warner Park in St...
Read More
Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament underway

Gokarn Ramdhani Memorial Badminton Tournament...

Dec 08, 2024

Ninvalle attends IBA Congress

Ninvalle attends IBA Congress

Dec 08, 2024

Penalty decides 2024 champion: Waramuri Primary conquers Marian to lift MVP Sports U11 trophy

Penalty decides 2024 champion: Waramuri Primary...

Dec 08, 2024

The Last Mohican: Why I’m stepping away from Sports Journalism in Guyana

The Last Mohican: Why I’m stepping away from...

Dec 08, 2024

Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Empowers Tourney

Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain...

Dec 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The Fungible Fandango

    …Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Dennis Chabrol asked Bharrat Jagdeo a simple question and Jagdeo responded with acrobatics... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]