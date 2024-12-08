Christmas four-a-side football competition set for New Amsterdam/East Berbice

Kaieteur News- Football players in East Berbice, especially those in the New Amsterdam/Canje and East Bank Berbice areas will have a chance to show off their football skills.

The Ballers Only Promotion Group will stage their second annual Christmas 4-a-side football competition at the Tucber Park Ball field in New Amsterdam.

The competition will be played on a Knockout basis will be run for four days.

The playing days will be the 21st, 22nd 23rd and 25th December with action each night set to begin at 19:00 hrs.

A number of attractive prizes including cash, trophies, medals and other memorabilia will be up for grabs.

The winning team will walk away with an encouraging $200,000 among its takings. The team placing second will be presented with $100,000, while third place will collect $75,000. Other eye-catching rewards includes Flat Screen Televisions, Microwaves and Electric Gadgets among other goodies.

Interested persons can make contact with Fordy’s Sub Letta at Winkle Road and Tucber Park or members of the Stand Pipe Crew at Four Corners Tucber Park, New Amsterdam or telephone numbers 694-6832, 690-0325, 670-9570. (Samuel Whyte)

