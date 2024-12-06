More support for Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney as Tiger Rentals and Colours join in

Kaieteur Sports- Tiger Rentals and Colours Boutique have joined the sponsorship train with the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation for its year end football tournament, the K&S National Futsal Championship, under the One Guyana brand.

The competition kicked off on Tuesday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue, with exciting action and continued last evening even as sponsors continue to lend support to the event.

Officials of the two businesses pledged their commitment to the successful staging of the Futsal tournament organized by the popular duo of Kashif Muhammad and Aubrey ‘Shanghai’ Major and their organization. Aveeka Naraine, IBU Technical Assistant at Tiger Rentals, presented a cheque to Muhammad in the presence of Jaishree Ramprasad, HR and Admin Officer, and Major yesterday. Colours Boutique’s Sales rep, Levon Hunte, also handed over several footballs to Major.

Both entities expressed pleasure at being associated with the event. While it is one of the biggest futsal tournaments staged locally, it also marks the return of the K&S Organisation to the staging of year end football.

Football fans are in for a treat as the original count of 64 teams have already lessened and was expected to lessen further last evening. A whopping 700 plus players and officials are being showcased.

The losing teams are not walking away empty handed, with each loser collecting a token $30,000.

The full prize packages show: The men’s tournament will see the 1st placed team collecting – $2,000,000; 2nd- $1,000,000; 3rd- $500,000 and 4th- $200,000. Additionally, the final six teams will be outfitted with uniforms for the business end of the tournament.

The female segment of the tournament will see a 1st prize – $200,000; 2nd- $100,000; 3rd- $60,000 and 4th- $40,000.

The tournament will run through the holiday season and culminate on January 3 and not January 1 as was originally stated. Games are set to be played on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Four motorcycles will be given to the outstanding performers. The Male and Female MVPs along with the highest goal scorer and the best goalkeeper are in line to claim motorcycles.

