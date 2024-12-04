Trophy Stall and Superbet on board with Kashif and Shanghai Futsal tourney

Kaieteur Sports- The popular Trophy Stall and Superbet are the latest business entities to come on board with the Kashif and Shanghai Organisation for its Year End football tournament, the K&S National Futsal Championship, under the One Guyana brand.

Even as the action kicked off last night at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue with the official opening and salvo of matches, Trophy Stall and its Proprietor Ramesh Sunich made a contribution of trophies to be presented to the outstanding performers. Sunich, known for his benevolence, is no stranger to Kashif and Shanghai activities having contributed in the past. He readily gave his assistance to the tournament.

Superbet also made their contribution to the K&S organisers with Marketing Assistant Joshua Hussain making their presentation.

Known for delivering high quality sporting and other events, the representatives of the two businesses expressed pleasure at seeing the orgnaisation back with year end football and indicated that they were pleased to be able to offer support as the event puts on stage the talent of a number of young footballers across the country.

Some 64 teams registered for the event and a whopping 700 plus players and officials will be showcased over the coming nights which started last night. The teams have their sights set on capturing the attractive prizes on offer, chiefly the first prize in the men’s tournament of $2M. The ladies’ segment will see the winner collecting $200,000. Even the losing teams will not walk away empty handed with each loser collecting a token $30,000.

The full prize packages are as follows: The men’s tournament will see the 1st placed team collecting – $2,000,000, 2nd- $1,000,000, 3rd- $500,000 and 4th- $200,000.

Additionally, the final six teams will be outfitted with uniforms for the business end of the tournament.

The Female segment of the tournament will see a 1st prize – $200,000, 2nd- $100,000, 3rd- $60,000 and 4th- $40,000.

This high-energy, fast-paced format will see the best futsal talent from across the country, with the 64 teams looking to cash in on the attractive prizes.

The tournament will run through the holiday season and culminate on January 3 and not January 1 as was originally stated. Games are set to be played on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

It was disclosed by Major that four motorcycles will be given to the outstanding performers. The Male and Female MVPs along with the highest goal scorer and the best goalkeeper are in line to claim those motorcycles.

