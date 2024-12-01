Protection, awareness, care and treatment key elements in Guyana’s fight against HIV- NAPS Head

Kaieteur News- In observance of World AIDS Day 2024, the Ministry of Health, through the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS), is calling on all Guyanese to spread awareness, promote education, and take proactive steps toward ending the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) epidemic.

This year’s theme, ‘Take the Right Path’, emphasizes the importance of understanding how to protect against HIV, access care and treatment, and contribute to building a society free of HIV-related stigma and discrimination.

The Head of NAPS, Dr. Tariq Jagnarine spoke of the current focus.

“This year, the focus is on ensuring everyone understands how to protect themselves and others, how to access care and treatment, and how to play a role in building a society free of HIV-related stigma and discrimination,” Dr. Jagnarine said.

He explained that HIV attacks the body’s immune system and, if untreated, can progress to AIDS (Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome), leaving the body unable to fight infections. Over the years, significant advancements in medicine have enabled people living with HIV (PLHIV) to lead long, healthy lives with the proper treatment.

Dr. Jagnarine shared that HIV is spread through unprotected sexual contact with someone who has HIV, sharing needles during drug use, from mother to child during pregnancy or childbirth if not properly managed, and through contaminated blood transfusions or organ transplants. He reassured the public that HIV is not transmitted through casual contact, such as hugging, shaking hands, sharing food, or mosquito bites.

Prevention remains crucial in stopping the spread of HIV. Dr. Jagnarine outlined several preventive measures, including practicing safe sex by using condoms, using Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) for people at high risk, avoiding the sharing of needles, and getting tested regularly. Testing is quick, free, and confidential, and knowing your status helps protect both your health and the health of your partners. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring safe medical procedures by going only to certified healthcare providers.

“Prevention is key in stopping the spread of HIV,” he said.

For individuals who test positive for HIV, Dr. Jagnarine assured that it is not the end of the road while noting that people living with HIV have access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), which suppresses the virus and allows individuals to live long, healthy lives.

ART plays a crucial role in HIV prevention and care. Dr. Jagnarine also explained that Guyana provides free, high-quality treatment for all PLHIV, with many individuals achieving an undetectable virus load, which means the virus is so well controlled that it cannot be transmitted through sex. This concept is known as “U=U” or “Undetectable = Untransmittable.”

The NAPS Head also addressed one of the biggest challenges in the fight against HIV: stigma and discrimination.

“Stigma and discrimination remain some of the biggest challenges in the fight against HIV. They discourage people from getting tested, seeking treatment, and talking openly about their experiences,” he said while urging the public to educate themselves about HIV, to support those living with the virus, and to speak out against harmful myths and misinformation.

Looking ahead, Dr. Jagnarine shared NAPS’ vision for the future.

“Together, we can create a future where HIV is no longer a public health threat. By empowering individuals with knowledge and tools, we move closer to ending new infections, ensuring everyone living with HIV has access to care, and eliminating the barriers of stigma and discrimination.”

He called on all Guyanese to join in taking the “right path” this World AIDS Day, for themselves, their families, and their communities.

For more information on HIV testing, treatment, and prevention services, the public is encouraged to contact the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS).

(Protection, awareness, care and treatment key elements in Guyana’s fight against HIV)