Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Tournament heats up ahead of Sunday’s Finale

Kaieteur Sports – The 19th edition of the Diamond Mineral Water Indoor Hockey Tournament continues to thrill fans at the National Gymnasium as the competition builds toward its Sunday climax. Thursday’s matches showcased dominant performances by YMCA Old Fort, GBTI GCC, Queen’s Park, and GCC Vintage.

In a high-stakes Men’s Group A clash, YMCA Old Fort overcame Pepsi Hikers with an emphatic 5-2 victory. The match began on an even note, with the teams locked at 2-2 by the end of the first quarter. However, Old Fort captain Warren Williams took charge, delivering a stellar hat-trick with goals in the 5th, 11th, and 37th minutes. Additional contributions came from Omar Hopkinson, who converted a penalty corner in the 7th minute, and Yannick Norton, who netted a 19th-minute field goal to secure the win.

The Women’s division saw a dramatic battle between GBTI GCC and Saints. Following a goalless first quarter, GCC’s Princessa Wilkie broke the deadlock with a precise strike in the 13th minute. Saints responded in the third quarter with an equalizer from Clayza Bobb. GCC regained the lead in the final quarter through Wilkie, but Makaylah Poole quickly leveled the score again for Saints. With the match hanging in the balance, GCC captain Gabriella Xavier delivered a brilliant 39th-minute strike to clinch a 3-2 victory.

Queen’s Park CC dominated Hikers in the Over-35 division, claiming an exhilarating 8-5 win. The match began with Hikers’ Robert France opening the scoring, but Darren Cowie’s equalizer in the 7th minute ignited a scoring spree for Queen’s Park. Dominic Young stole the show with an incredible six-goal haul, netting four in a 10-minute blitz. Despite a late rally from Hikers with goals in the 22nd and 23rd minutes by Devin Munroe and France, Young’s sixth goal and a final strike by Shawn Lee Quay sealed Queen’s Park’s commanding victory.

In the Over-45 division, GCC Vintage proved too strong for Carib, securing a 4-2 triumph. Early goals by Patrick Edghill and Philip Fernandes in the 5th and 11th minutes gave GCC a 2-0 lead. Samuel Carty pulled one back for Carib in the 13th minute, but Edghill and Fernandes struck again in the 17th and 24th minutes, respectively, ensuring victory for GCC Vintage.

Meanwhile in a recap of Day One, on Wednesday with several exciting matches. The highlights include GCC The Sequel defeating Hikers 6-1, GBTI GCC besting YMCA Old Fort 3-1, Hikers Old Boys edging GCC Vintage 2-1, and Saints outplaying Bounty GCC 3-1.

The tournament, sponsored by Demerara Distillers Limited, Ansa McAl, ExxonMobil, Republic Bank, Bounty Supermarkets, Sterling Products Ltd., the Ministry of Youth, Sport & Culture, and the National Sports Commission, continues with more action-packed games over the weekend.