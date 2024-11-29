Wakenaam Masters to face Parika Defenders in T20 softball affair on Saturday night

Kaieteur Sports- Wakenaam Masters will face Parika Defenders in a T20 softball encouter on Saturday night at Meer Zorg Cricket ground, Wakenaam.

Wakenaam Masters will be led by Mustak Mohamed and include Wazir Khan, Satnarine Sahadeo, Khemraj Surujpaul, Heera Sukram, Nazeer Mohamed, Navishaul Pooran, Saga Jadookool, Oyono Sampson, Kennard Lewis, Abdool Salim and Vijay Persaud.

Parika Defenders will have the likes of K. Persaud, Oswald Chandler, Devanan Kanan, Prex Aslam, S. Mohamed, Imtiaz Sadiek and Ucil Armstrong. The game is set to bowl off at 6:30pm.

Earlier, U19 male and female cricketers on the island will contest a 15-over mixed team affair which is expected to commence at 4:00pm.

The matches are being sponsored by Mustak Construction and Satnarine Sahadeo.