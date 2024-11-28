Latest update November 28th, 2024 3:00 AM

$99B spent on Wales Gas plants to date, 58% of works completed – Prime Minister tells Parliament

Nov 28, 2024 News

…as House approves another $25.3B

Kaieteur News- The National Assembly on Wednesday approved an additional $25.3B to support the Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility and the 300-megawatt power plant being constructed at Wales, West Bank Demerara.

The two plants are crucial to the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, which also features a gas pipeline, being developed by ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) to transport the resources from the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana, to the Wales development site.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips and team in the National Assembly responding to questions

Approval for the additional sum was granted by the House following a thorough analysis of the amount requested by the Office of the Prime Minister. Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, Prime Minister of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana told the House that construction of the two plants is progressing well, with 58% of the works already completed to date by the contractor, CH4- Lindsayca.

While responding to a question from Opposition Member of Parliament, David Patterson on the project, PM Phillips explained, “The Natural Gas Power Plant and Natural Gas Liquid plant commencement contract (was) December 2022…the contract sum is $159B, expenditure prior to 2024 is $55.7B.”

Meanwhile, he also informed the House, “Expenditure as at today’s date is $44,678,828,886. The balance on the contract to date is $59,514,413,036 and you have the projected expenditure, you have the shortfall which is $23,816,018,413. Fifty-eight percent of the work has been completed.”

The Prime Minister also provided the National Assembly with a detailed breakdown for the $25.3B expenditure requested to support the project. Please see the table below for details.

It should be noted that EMGL is also making progress on the gas pipeline that is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

At a press conference in October, President of EMGL, Alistair Routledge told reporters that the pipeline was mechanically completed. He explained, “It’s been hydrotested, pressure test and we have been going through the dewatering exercise and then introducing nitrogen so we have a pipeline that is ready to introduce natural gas…”

He noted that Exxon’s responsibilities including the risers, pipeline through the deep-water, shallow water and onshore is on schedule for completion by this year end. To this end, he said, “So delighted to see that on course and on budget as well.”

 

