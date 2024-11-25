NSC to host National Awards Ceremony on Thursday

Kaieteur Sports- The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sport, in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), will stage the annual National Awards Ceremony on Thursday, November 28th, on the lawns of the Castellani House on Vlissengen Road at 7:00pm.

The formal gala serves to honour the outstanding performances of athletes, officials, associations, and media operatives on the local and international circuit over the source of a sporting season or year.

The selection of the resulting and respective winners, both individual and group, was decided following an extensive examination and review process that included a plethora of different stakeholders from contrasting backgrounds.

Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle, stated that the event has become a marquee occasion and institution on our sporting calendar to celebrate and showcase our athletes, officials, and sporting associations for their annual exploits, successes, and contributions for that period, season, or year. ”

“This is the culmination of a banner year for sports, and the award ceremony serves not only as a fitting end of a preceding season but the beginning of our ambition and efforts for the succeeding year.”

He added, “A thorough review and assessment exercise of the year in question was conducted, featuring media experts and sports enthusiasts from all walks of life and social strata.

“The final review and assessment by this high-calibre panel occurred on Thursday, which confirmed the respective results in a thorough and democratic process.” (NSC Press Release)

