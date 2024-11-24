Adams, Ghani smash hundreds in runs-filled ERC T10 Tapeball

Kaieteur Sports- It was a runs-filled second match-day in the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) T10 Tapeball Harmony League, contested at five grounds countrywide.

Among the standout performers were Antony Adams (101*) and Imtyaz Ghani (105*), who smashed hundreds, while Christopher Barnwell (94*) also came within touching distance of a ton.

Numerous other players, such as Andy Lall (87), Rudolf Singh (83*), and Marcus Watkins (82*), also scored big for their respective teams.

The performances saw formidable sides such as The Guards, Village Rams, Eccles All-Stars, Downtown Mavericks, Pure Entertainment, Movements Family (Mahdia), and Renegades progress from the twenty matches on Saturday.

For detailed scores of each match, persons are encouraged to visit the FL Sport app or website.

The tournament continues today (Sunday) at the Transport Sports Club, Lusignan Sports Club, and Tuschen Sports Club from 09:00h as twelve more teams will be eliminated.

With November 30 marked as the penultimate match day, the grand finale is scheduled for December 8, 2024, at the Everest Cricket Ground from 09:00h.

Designed to foster community engagement, the ERC Harmony T10 Tapeball League offers free entry for both teams and spectators.

The tournament boasts exciting rewards, including a $500,000 prize for the champions, $250,000 for the runners-up, and $100,000 for each of the two semi-finalists.

Individual accolades of $60,000 each will be awarded for the Man of the Final, Most Runs, and Most Wickets, with trophies generously sponsored by Trophy Stall.

Through this initiative, the ERC aims to build lasting connections among participants, promote mutual respect, and strengthen community ties across Guyana.

