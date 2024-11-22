GASA snubs Delroy Tyrrell for World Championships

By Rawle Toney

kaieteur Sports- Representing one’s country on the global stage is the pinnacle of any athlete’s dream. Yet for Delroy Tyrrell, that dream remains on hold due to a contentious decision by the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA).

Despite having the second-highest World Aquatics points in Guyana, Tyrrell has been overlooked for the December 10 – 15 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, triggering heated debates and allegations of bias within the local swimming community.

GASA, the governing body for swimming in Guyana, traditionally selects athletes for international competitions based on their World Aquatics points, prioritizing the highest-ranked swimmer.

Guyana’s top-ranked swimmer, Raekwon Noel, declined participation, making Tyrrell the logical next choice with 719 points, well ahead of Leon Seaton Jr. (598) and Vladimir Woodroffe (543).

However, GASA’s Technical Committee bypassed Tyrrell, instead naming Woodroffe as Guyana’s representative.

This decision has drawn sharp criticism, particularly from Tyrrell’s club, Dorado Speed Swim Club, and prominent sports administrator Dr. Karen Pilgrim.

According to Dwayne Scott, GASA’s outgoing president, Tyrrell’s designation as an “international swimmer” meant he needed to achieve the event’s qualifying time to be eligible for selection. This explanation was met with scepticism and labelled as discriminatory by his advocates.

Dr. Pilgrim, a seasoned figure in sports administration, strongly countered GASA’s stance. She pointed out that Tyrrell, born in Guyana and a member of Dorado since December 2022, has satisfied all eligibility requirements set by World Aquatics, including a formal change of sport nationality from Trinidad and Tobago to Guyana.

“Delroy has been second only to Noel in World Aquatics points since joining Dorado,” Pilgrim argued. “There is no justification for differentiating between locally-based and overseas-based Guyanese athletes. Such prejudice would discourage swimmers from pursuing scholarships or seeking better training opportunities abroad. It surely cannot be the intention of the National Federation to stifle excellence.”

Dr Pilgrim further emphasized that refusing Tyrrell the opportunity to compete contradicts World Aquatics’ directives. “World Aquatics has twice confirmed his eligibility to represent Guyana. Ignoring this is a blatant refusal to honour the governing body’s decision,” she added.

The controversy surrounding Tyrrell’s eligibility reached its climax on October 20, when World Aquatics’ Legal Counsel, Jan Exner, definitively cleared him to represent Guyana.

Despite this ruling, GASA stood firm, refusing to reverse its decision to side-line Tyrrell for the World Championships.

The move has left many in the swimming community questioning GASA’s motives and its commitment to fostering talent. Tyrrell’s case highlights deeper systemic issues, as Dr. Pilgrim noted, including the outdated mind-set that prioritizes local training conditions over global competitiveness.

Tyrrell’s omission not only deprives Guyana of a strong competitor but also sets a troubling precedent for aspiring athletes. By disregarding clear performance metrics and international rulings, GASA risks alienating talent and discouraging athletes from pursuing opportunities to elevate their skills abroad.

For Tyrrell, GASA’s decision is a bitter pill to swallow. His transition from representing Trinidad and Tobago to donning Guyana’s colours was meant to be a moment of pride and unity. Instead, it has become a polarizing episode that underscores the challenges athletes face within flawed administrative systems.

