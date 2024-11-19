Latest update November 19th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Risk of famine in Gaza has reached disaster levels’: Turkey’s President

Nov 19, 2024 News

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan attending a press conference during the 75th NATO Summit in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC, on July 11, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Aljazeera– Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his demand for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

“Once again, I call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the face of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza,” Erdogan said in his speech at the G20 leaders’ summit in Brazil.

Drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis, Erdogan said 96 percent of Gaza’s population, “over two million people, lack access to healthy food and water”.

“The risk of famine in Gaza has reached disaster levels according to international classifications,” Erdogan said. “With the increasing attacks and the approaching winter season, the conditions of the people in Gaza are worsening by the day.”

(Risk of famine in Gaza)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 18th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Dolphin Secondary, East Ruimveldt seal Round-5 victories in Republic Bank U-18 Football League 

Dolphin Secondary, East Ruimveldt seal Round-5 victories in Republic...

Nov 19, 2024

  Kaieteur Sports- The Ministry of Education ground came alive on Sunday as the Republic Bank Schools’ Under-18 Football League wrapped up its fifth round of competition with thrilling...
Read More
Golden Jaguars to host Barbados tonight in crucial Nations League Play-In decider 

Golden Jaguars to host Barbados tonight in...

Nov 19, 2024

Members show confidence as they re-elect Ninvalle and executive to lead GBA

Members show confidence as they re-elect Ninvalle...

Nov 19, 2024

Badminton Team enjoy decent success in Suriname

Badminton Team enjoy decent success in Suriname

Nov 19, 2024

Successful 8th Charity Event hosted by Inniss Family and Nexgen Golf 

Successful 8th Charity Event hosted by Inniss...

Nov 19, 2024

Nine years old is latest recipient of gear from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Nine years old is latest recipient of gear from...

Nov 19, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]