Risk of famine in Gaza has reached disaster levels’: Turkey’s President

Latest update November 19th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 19, 2024 News
Aljazeera– Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reaffirmed his demand for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.
“Once again, I call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the face of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza,” Erdogan said in his speech at the G20 leaders’ summit in Brazil.
Drawing attention to the humanitarian crisis, Erdogan said 96 percent of Gaza’s population, “over two million people, lack access to healthy food and water”.
“The risk of famine in Gaza has reached disaster levels according to international classifications,” Erdogan said. “With the increasing attacks and the approaching winter season, the conditions of the people in Gaza are worsening by the day.”
(Risk of famine in Gaza)
