(Winifred Gaskin Memorial Secondary School receives poultry plucking machine from Agri. Minister)

Nov 18, 2024

Minister Zulfikar Mustapha while handing over the poultry plucking machine to students and teachers from the Winifred Gaskin Memorial Secondary School

kaieteur News-Agriculture Minister Zulfikar Mustapha handed over a poultry plucking machine to students of the Winifred Gaskin Memorial Secondary School.

The donation was made after the school’s Agriculture Science teacher engaged Minister Mustapha requesting urgent help for the equipment to help students prepare their CSEC and CAPE Exams.

During the handing over, Minister Mustapha said that agriculture is once again being treated as a very important sector in Guyana and that President Irfaan Ali and the government have been working aggressively to develop the sector. He also said that instead of using traditional methods to pluck chicken, the students will now be exposed to a more advanced process. This, he noted, was part of the government’s efforts to make agriculture more appealing to young people.

 

The poultry plucking machine that was handed over to the school

 

