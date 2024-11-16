Delroy Tyrrell’s fight to swim for Guyana continues amid GASA controversy

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News- The lanes may be clear in the pool, but the path for swimmer Delroy Tyrrell to officially represent Guyana remains murky due to an ongoing dispute with the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA).

Despite a decisive ruling from World Aquatics, the global governing body for swimming, Tyrrell’s eligibility to don the national colours on the international stage is being questioned by GASA, a situation that has sparked heated debate in Guyanese swimming circles.

Tyrrell, who competes collegiately for Oneonta State University in the NCAA, was thrust into the spotlight after transitioning from Trinidad and Tobago Aquatics to Guyana under World Aquatics’ jurisdiction.

This move, however, became a contentious point for GASA, which challenged his eligibility. Yet, on October 20, World Aquatics’ Legal Counsel, Jan Exner, confirmed Tyrrell had met all requirements to represent Guyana, effectively clearing him for international competition.

Despite this clearance, Tyrrell has been side-lined from selection for next month’s World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

This comes as Guyana’s top swimmer, Raekwon Noel, who boasts the highest World Aquatics points, indicated his unavailability for the event.

With Noel out, the next eligible swimmer should be Tyrrell, who holds 719 points, placing him ahead of Leon Seaton Jr. (598) and Vladimir Woodroffe (543).

In a letter to GASA, Dr. Karen Pilgrim of Dorado Speed Swim Club, which Tyrrell represents in Guyana, strongly criticized the association’s reluctance to select him.

She stated, “Refusing to consider Delroy to represent Guyana would be a refusal to honour the decision of World Aquatics.”

Dr. Pilgrim underscored that there is no legal, moral, or ethical justification to exclude Tyrrell, pointing to the Olympic Charter’s commitment to non-discrimination.

“The Fundamental Principles of Olympism affirm that all athletes must enjoy rights and freedoms without discrimination of any kind,” she emphasized.

This saga has broader implications for Guyana’s swimming landscape.

GASA’s handling of the matter has already led to severed ties with the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) and the National Sports Commission (NSC), raising questions about governance and the future of swimming in Guyana.

Meanwhile, Tyrrell has remained focused on his craft, enjoying a successful NCAA season while awaiting GASA’s decision.

With the deadline for championship registration looming on November 22, time is running out for the association to resolve this matter.

The situation has become a critical test for GASA, whose decision will not only impact Tyrrell’s career but also reflect on Guyana’s commitment to fair play and athlete development.

(Delroy Tyrrell’s fight to swim for Guyana continues amid GASA controversy)