President Ali misled regarding delayed projects under Local Government Ministry – Mahipaul

Kaieteur News-Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Mahipaul is calling out government officials for their purported misrepresentation of the facts as it relates to the completion of infrastructure projects under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development during the now viral 5:30 am meeting between President Irfaan Ali, Ministers, Ministry officials and contractors.

In a missive calling out officials, Mahipaul claimed that not only are several critical projects under the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development delayed for months, but some even stretch into years.

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)MP and Shadow Minister of Local Government noted that while Sonia Parag claimed that only one project under the Local Government Ministry was delayed by four months or more, the claim is not “only inaccurate but misleading.” To support his allegation, the Parliamentarian pointed to a number of projects that have been under construction for years.

In this regard, he pointed to the Mon Repos and Skeldon Markets. According to Mahipaul, these projects have been budgeted for since 2020, but neither has been completed to date. “Despite funds being allocated and plans announced, they remain unfinished, with no clear explanation for the prolonged delays,” he said. Further, he noted that the Parika and Charity Markets have suffered similar delays.

“In the 2021 Budget, allocations were made for the construction of these markets. Yet, three years later, they still sit incomplete—reflecting further on the inefficiency and a lack of accountability,” Mahipaul said. According to the MP, several projects aimed at upgrading existing disposal landfill sites were included in the 2022 budget.

To date, he noted many of these projects remain unfinished, including the design and construction of critical landfill gas management systems and stormwater ponds at Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill. “The continued delay of these projects is concerning, especially given their environmental importance.”

“The Port Mourant Secondary School project, which falls under the ministry’s remit, is another example of a critical initiative that has been delayed for years. The residents and students in this region are being directly impacted by these delays. These are just a few examples of the many delayed projects across the country.”

Mahipaul pointed that during the meeting, President Ali asserted that he would take firm action should it be confirmed that more than one project was delayed by four months or longer. “Now, with clear evidence of multiple delayed projects, the nation is waiting to see whether the President will follow through on his promise to hold his ministers accountable, or if this is just another case of political bluffing…The people of Guyana deserve better than this. They deserve a government that delivers on its promises and holds its ministers accountable for their failures…” he said adding that President Ali must take immediate action to ensure that these projects are completed on time and that those responsible for the delays are held to account.

(President Ali misled regarding delayed projects under Local Government Ministry)