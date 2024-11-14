NO SURPRISE!!

By Colin E. H. Croft

Kaieteur Sports- You should have noticed that CWI and their selectors – Head Coach Darren Sammy and Captains Rovman Powell (T-20-Is) and Shai Hope (ODIs) – have dropped Guyana and WI supposed fast bowler Shamar Joseph, from their general squad for the last three T-20-Is v England to be played in SLU on Thursday 14, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 November 2024.

No-one anywhere should have been surprised at this development.

As I mentioned in my last dispatch, Shamar Joseph has been bowling seriously badly, since June 2024, in almost all outings in all formats of cricket.

NOTE: If you recall, it was the same Coach Sammy who very loudly suggested, in June 2024, just before ICC WT20 2024 started, that: “West Indies needs raw pace on our home pitches. Shamar Joseph will provide that needed extra pace.”

Shamar Joseph barely played any part at all in ICC WT20 2024 and has been seriously poor as a fast bowler since then.

You should have also noted, despite much noise and many promises by both Coach Sammy and Captain Powell, that West Indies, with supposedly all of its present cricketing superstars, did not even get to the “FINAL FOUR” – semi-finals – of ICC WT20 2024.

No-one in the Caribbean even mentioned that absolute failure, as our representatives just sailed on merrily to another failure in the UK.

In England for the three Test series in July 2024, Shamar Joseph had continuing fitness and cramping problems.

As the Lord Kitchener said back in June 1950, with reference to WI first Test win in England, with reference to uber spinners Sonny Ramadin and Alfred Valentine, and as I did for WI tour of the UK in July 2024: “It was at Lord’s that I saw it!!”

Yes. I was there too at Lord’s in July 2024 for the Test match.

Anyway, so, now, after everything in the last five or six months, Shamar Joseph, whose cricketing future had been lauded by all, including me, late in 2023 and in early 2024, has now, already, been dropped and almost nearly fully relegated.

What is wrong with this picture??

This facade does not look good for the young man.

Shamar Joseph needs severe cricketing help right now. Right now!!

He might even need some psychological profiling and “clearing out processes” now too.

Colin Croft, experienced and fully qualified as a Coach, is always available, if “the powers-that-be” are serious and honest.

Tel: +1 (347) 885 4411, E-mail: [email protected]

Everyone knows how and where to find me if / when they need to do so.

So, I am not that surprised, but I am very seriously disappointed, at the precipitous downward slide of a fast bowling cricketer with so much natural talent.

Shamar Joseph’s future in cricket could already be at the crossroads!

