GPHC collaborates with World Paediatrics to perform spinal surgeries on ten young patients

kaieteur News- Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Monday said that it successfully completed its second collaboration with World Paediatrics, an international non-governmental organisation to bring specialised scoliosis surgeries to young patients in Guyana.

This collaborative medical mission, which took place from Monday, November 4, through Friday, November 8, 2024, provided corrective surgeries to ten young patients, aged 13 to 19, marking a significant achievement in paediatric spinal care in the country, GPHC said in a press release.

Led by a team of ten highly specialized medical professionals from prestigious institutions in the United States, this mission builds on the success of last year’s inaugural collaboration, which saw eight patients receiving life-changing corrective surgeries. The expert team, comprised of both surgical and support professionals, worked seamlessly alongside GPHC’s dedicated local medical staff to complete all procedures successfully within the five-day period.

The visiting team from World Paediatrics comprised ten highly skilled professionals, including:

Matthew Cage – Adult and Paediatric Spine Surgeon, Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

Daniel Cherian – Adult and Paediatric Spine Surgeon, Baylor Scott & White Hospital (Baylor College of Medicine, Temple, TX)

Ashley Soppe – Adult and Paediatric Anaesthesiologist, Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii

Nicole Benavides – Certified Nursing Anaesthetist, McLean’s Children Hospital, Temple, TX

Caitlin Biven – Surgical Technologist, Baylor Scott & White Hospital (Baylor College of Medicine, Temple, TX)

Chelsea Brice – Operating Theatre Recovery Nurse, Baylor Scott & White Hospital (Baylor College of Medicine, Temple, TX)

Lauro Moncada – Surgical Neuro-Physicist, Baylor Scott & White Hospital (Baylor College of Medicine, Temple, TX)

Joseph Brooks – Nuvasive Instrumentation representative- Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hawaii Cody Sitka – Globus Instrumentation Representative, Tripler Army Medical Centre, Honolulu, Hawaii

Sigmund Wiggins – Programme Director, World Paediatrics

This collaboration reflects GPHC’s commitment to enhancing the quality and range of medical services available to its patients, especially in specialized fields like paediatric spine surgery. By fostering partnerships with international organizations like World Paediatrics, GPHC not only expands access to life-changing surgeries for local patients but also builds capacity within its medical teams through hands-on training and knowledge sharing.

“We are proud to partner once again with World Paediatrics and are incredibly grateful for the expertise and dedication brought by their team,” stated Dr. Hyder Khan, Orthopedic Consultant, GPHC. “This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering specialized care that transforms lives, even in areas that are not routine for our hospital, and to continuously improving the quality of healthcare for all our patients.”

(GPHC collaborates with World Paediatrics to perform spinal surgeries on ten young patients)