Rosignol Secondary School celebrates CSEC Physical Education Graduates students

Kaieteur Sports- Rosignol Secondary School proudly celebrated the remarkable achievements of its graduating class of 2024, with 48 out of 49 students earning a Grade I in Physical Education at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level.

This outstanding success marks the third consecutive year that Rosignol has offered golf as the primary elective for Physical Education, seeing increasing enrollment and an exceptional pass rate each year.

At the graduation ceremony, Head Teacher Ms. D’Andrade commended the students for their performance, attributing their success to the school’s innovative Physical Education programme and strong partnerships.

“Despite the absence of a traditional sports ground, Rosignol Secondary has had the good fortune of extraordinary support from the Ministry, the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) , Nexgen Golf Academy, and Mr. Aleem Hussain.

Together with Sir Kevon Jawahir, they have ensured our students have access to top-tier training and equipment, allowing them to achieve such impressive results,” she said.

The celebration welcomed esteemed guests, including CEO of Secondary Schools Saddam Hussain, DCEO of Secondary Schools Sherwyn Blackman, and Regional Education Officer Lallchand Salik.

Each expressed pride in Rosignol’s achievements and offered high praise for the school’s innovative Physical Education curriculum, which has set a new standard in the country.

President of the Guyana Golf Association Mr. Aleem Hussain was invited by the school and presented Certificates of Achievement to the students, along with personalized golf tokens in honor of their accomplishments.

“In recognition of your extraordinary achievement for once again leading the country in PE performance and participation, on behalf of the Guyana Golf Association, I wish to congratulate all the graduates, Headmistress D’Andrade, and the entire teaching staff”.

He continued, “I especially wish to thank the Ministry of Education for allowing us to establish this program, which has shown tremendous success over the past three years,” Mr. Hussain remarked.

Rosignol Secondary’s Physical Education program continues to inspire educational innovation, demonstrating how its collaboration and unique curriculum approach with the Guyana Golf Association provides valuable opportunities for its students.

