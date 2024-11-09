Latest update November 9th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Rosignol Secondary School celebrates CSEC Physical Education Graduates students 

Nov 09, 2024 Sports

 

Rosignol Secondary School celebrates CSEC Physical Education Graduates students 

Rosignol Secondary School celebrated high marks at this year’s CSEC by their students in Physical Education, primarily those who excelled at Golf.

Kaieteur Sports- Rosignol Secondary School proudly celebrated the remarkable achievements of its graduating class of 2024, with 48 out of 49 students earning a Grade I in Physical Education at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) level.

This outstanding success marks the third consecutive year that Rosignol has offered golf as the primary elective for Physical Education, seeing increasing enrollment and an exceptional pass rate each year.

At the graduation ceremony, Head Teacher Ms. D’Andrade commended the students for their performance, attributing their success to the school’s innovative Physical Education programme and strong partnerships.

“Despite the absence of a traditional sports ground, Rosignol Secondary has had the good fortune of extraordinary support from the Ministry, the Guyana Golf Association (GGA) , Nexgen Golf Academy, and Mr. Aleem Hussain.

Together with Sir Kevon Jawahir, they have ensured our students have access to top-tier training and equipment, allowing them to achieve such impressive results,” she said.

The celebration welcomed esteemed guests, including CEO of Secondary Schools Saddam Hussain, DCEO of Secondary Schools Sherwyn Blackman, and Regional Education Officer Lallchand Salik.

Each expressed pride in Rosignol’s achievements and offered high praise for the school’s innovative Physical Education curriculum, which has set a new standard in the country.

President of the Guyana Golf Association Mr. Aleem Hussain was invited by the school and presented Certificates of Achievement to the students, along with personalized golf tokens in honor of their accomplishments.

“In recognition of your extraordinary achievement for once again leading the country in PE performance and participation, on behalf of the Guyana Golf Association, I wish to congratulate all the graduates, Headmistress D’Andrade, and the entire teaching staff”.

He continued, “I especially wish to thank the Ministry of Education for allowing us to establish this program, which has shown tremendous success over the past three years,” Mr. Hussain remarked.

Rosignol Secondary’s Physical Education program continues to inspire educational innovation, demonstrating how its collaboration and unique curriculum approach with the Guyana Golf Association provides valuable opportunities for its students.

(Rosignol Secondary School celebrates CSEC Physical Education Graduates students )

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 8th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Arch rivals Harpy Eagles, Red Force square off with eye on weather 

Arch rivals Harpy Eagles, Red Force square off with eye on weather 

Nov 09, 2024

2024 CWI Men’s CG United Super50 Championships…  Kaieteur Sports- With mother-nature having her way following the start of this year’s Regional Super50 Men’s Championships,...
Read More
West Indies Announce Dynamic Squad for Barbados Games of ‘Rivalry’ T20I Series Against England

West Indies Announce Dynamic Squad for Barbados...

Nov 09, 2024

Eight matches billed for this weekend as Republic Bank U18 Football League continues 

Eight matches billed for this weekend as Republic...

Nov 09, 2024

Rosignol Secondary School celebrates CSEC Physical Education Graduates students 

Rosignol Secondary School celebrates CSEC...

Nov 09, 2024

GSLT20 tickets to be sold in E’bo and Berbice

GSLT20 tickets to be sold in E’bo and Berbice

Nov 09, 2024

Semi-final round moved to next Wednesday, final set for Saturday

Semi-final round moved to next Wednesday, final...

Nov 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]