Ramsammy, Adams star as Anacondas clinch 2-wicket win

2024 GCB BetCAGESports National T20 League… Berbice Caimans vs. Essequibo Anacondas

Kaieteur Sports- It was a low-scoring yet exciting battle yesterday at Everest Ground when the Essequibo Anacondas snuck past the Berbice Caimans by a pair of wickets when T20 League action continued.

Caimans struggled during their 20 overs batting first, only managing 98-9 with the trio of Sachin Balgobin (25), Jonte Thomas (26) and all-rounder Rivaldo Phillips (18) the only ones to get going.

The Anacondas utilized spin as their main weapon of choice, led by Abdul Ramsammy who stunned the opposition with returns of 4-16 from his four over spell.

Left-arm spinner and captain Anthony Adams snared (2-20) with another senior off-break operator in Richie Looknauth (2-21), tightening the screws on Berbice.

Orin Gibson then smashed three sixes and a four in his 29, followed by Adams who returned to score a solid 30 (2×4 1×6), while Ramnarine Chatura (11*) provided the finishing touches with a pair of fours.

Anacondas ended on 101-8 despite the pair of Kwesi Mickle (3-13) and Thomas (3-15), having good spells.

Demerara Pitbulls and Essequibo Jaguars will play each other today as local T20 cricket heightens.

