Latest update November 7th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Ramsammy, Adams star as Anacondas clinch 2-wicket win 

Nov 07, 2024 Sports

2024 GCB BetCAGESports National T20 League… Berbice Caimans vs. Essequibo Anacondas 

Anthony Adams had a good all-round game yesterday for the Anacondas.

Ramsammy, Adams star as Anacondas clinch 2-wicket win 

Abdul Ramsammy was named man-of-the-match. (Ramsammy, Adams star as Anacondas clinch 2-wicket win )

Kaieteur Sports- It was a low-scoring yet exciting battle yesterday at Everest Ground when the Essequibo Anacondas snuck past the Berbice Caimans by a pair of wickets when T20 League action continued.

Caimans struggled during their 20 overs batting first, only managing 98-9 with the trio of Sachin Balgobin (25), Jonte Thomas (26) and all-rounder Rivaldo Phillips (18) the only ones to get going.

The Anacondas utilized spin as their main weapon of choice, led by Abdul Ramsammy who stunned the opposition with returns of 4-16 from his four over spell.

Left-arm spinner and captain Anthony Adams snared (2-20) with another senior off-break operator in Richie Looknauth (2-21), tightening the screws on Berbice.

Orin Gibson then smashed three sixes and a four in his 29, followed by Adams who returned to score a solid 30 (2×4 1×6), while Ramnarine Chatura (11*) provided the finishing touches with a pair of fours.

Anacondas ended on 101-8 despite the pair of Kwesi Mickle (3-13) and Thomas (3-15), having good spells.

Demerara Pitbulls and Essequibo Jaguars will play each other today as local T20 cricket heightens.

(Ramsammy, Adams star as Anacondas clinch 2-wicket win)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 6th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

$1.5M up for grabs at K&S National Futsal Championship

$1.5M up for grabs at K&S National Futsal Championship

Nov 07, 2024

…Tournament kicks off November 20   kaieteur Sports- The Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, a name synonymous with the legacy of “Year End” football in Guyana, is returning to the local...
Read More
Big Names Ready for Group 4 Showdown at ENET Caribbean Clash of Champions

Big Names Ready for Group 4 Showdown at ENET...

Nov 07, 2024

West Indies hammer England in series decider

West Indies hammer England in series decider

Nov 07, 2024

Guyana Amazon Warriors confirm squad for 2024 Global Super League

Guyana Amazon Warriors confirm squad for 2024...

Nov 07, 2024

Excitement brews ahead of Hamilton Green’s KO Football C/ship kickoff

Excitement brews ahead of Hamilton Green’s KO...

Nov 07, 2024

SAMUEL FOO wins SEN School’s Chess Competition

SAMUEL FOO wins SEN School’s Chess Competition

Nov 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]