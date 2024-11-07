Latest update November 7th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 07, 2024 Sports
2024 GCB BetCAGESports National T20 League… Berbice Caimans vs. Essequibo Anacondas
Kaieteur Sports- It was a low-scoring yet exciting battle yesterday at Everest Ground when the Essequibo Anacondas snuck past the Berbice Caimans by a pair of wickets when T20 League action continued.
Caimans struggled during their 20 overs batting first, only managing 98-9 with the trio of Sachin Balgobin (25), Jonte Thomas (26) and all-rounder Rivaldo Phillips (18) the only ones to get going.
The Anacondas utilized spin as their main weapon of choice, led by Abdul Ramsammy who stunned the opposition with returns of 4-16 from his four over spell.
Left-arm spinner and captain Anthony Adams snared (2-20) with another senior off-break operator in Richie Looknauth (2-21), tightening the screws on Berbice.
Orin Gibson then smashed three sixes and a four in his 29, followed by Adams who returned to score a solid 30 (2×4 1×6), while Ramnarine Chatura (11*) provided the finishing touches with a pair of fours.
Anacondas ended on 101-8 despite the pair of Kwesi Mickle (3-13) and Thomas (3-15), having good spells.
Demerara Pitbulls and Essequibo Jaguars will play each other today as local T20 cricket heightens.
(Ramsammy, Adams star as Anacondas clinch 2-wicket win)
Nov 07, 2024…Tournament kicks off November 20 kaieteur Sports- The Kashif and Shanghai Organisation, a name synonymous with the legacy of “Year End” football in Guyana, is returning to the local...
Nov 07, 2024
Nov 07, 2024
Nov 07, 2024
Nov 07, 2024
Nov 07, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- The call for a referendum on Guyana’s oil contract is a step in the right direction,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]