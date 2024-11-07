Jai Hind Jaguars & North Soesdye Masters march into finals of the BMC O50s Tournament

Sponsored by Permaul Trading & Distribution and Peter Lewis Construction & Asphalt services

Kaieteur Sports- BIG MAN CRICKET O50s tournament continued Saturday with its 2 semifinals played at Enterprise and Enmore grounds in two high scoring affairs from the 4 best O50s teams in the country.

AT ENTERPRISE GROUND: North Soesdyke Masters took first strike in excellent conditions and racked up a healthy 247 for 7 off their allotted 30 overs. North Soesdyke took advantage of a weak bowling attack from the East Coast Aash Décor team with most of their batsmen making very useful contributions. The evergreen Kenneth Debidyal scored an even 50 with 2 maximums and 4 boundaries. He was ably supported by S. Bedassie with 47 (4 @ 6s & 3 @ 4s). Opener Sudesh Persaud contributed 35, skipper Ronald Jaisingh hit a cameo 22* and U. Yusuf 21. Orin Gardner was the pick of the bowlers for East Coast with 3 wickets.

East Coast Aash Décor in response fell short by 45 runs (202 for 7) after Nandram Samlall continued his good form with an unbeaten 118 after opening the innings. His innings was decorated with 14 sweetly timed boundaries. Only 3 other batters with 19 apiece lent any support to Samlall which obviously was not good enough-Seeraj Bhimsain, M. Shaw & Winston London. Sudesh Persaud for North Soesdyke had a good all-round game picking up 3 of the wickets.

AT ENMORE GROUND: Everest Masters rattled up a decent total of 175 for 5 off their allotted 30 overs scoring at almost 6 runs per over. Everest lost their inform opener Hardaiow very early, but their middle order stabilized their innings with good scores coming from D. Lall 64; D. Hemraj 43; Surindra Hiralal 26; Latchman Yadram 25 and West Indies Masters Basil Persaud 18.

Jai Hind Jaguars, whose league match against Everest Masters was unfortunately washed out, commenced their reply quite disastrously losing both openers with just 17 runs on the board. It was then left to West Indies Masters middle order batter Vejai Seonarine and K Sumair to come together and solidify the Jai Hind Jaguars innings. After they departed with Seonarine making a well composed 47 and K. Sumair a solid 57, Jai Hind Jaguars suffered a slight wobble losing 7 wickets before they overhauled the Everest Masters innings total with 3 overs to spare. West Indies Masters leggie Chanderpaul Singh finished with 3 wickets.

North Soesdyke Masters and Jai Hind Jaguars will now clash in the final at a date to be announced,

