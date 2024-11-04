YMCA, Hard Knocks, and One Syde secure wins in high-stakes ExxonMobil Futsal Championship

Kaieteur Sports – As the ExxonMobil Futsal Championship nears the end of its preliminary rounds, teams are intensifying their performances to secure a spot in the tournament finals, with YMCA, Hard Knocks, and One Syde emerging victorious in their latest matches on Saturday at Linden’s Retrieve Hard Court.

Organized by New Era Entertainment, the championship has captivated fans with intense, high-speed action each night, all happening at the newly renovated court, thanks to ExxonMobil’s sponsorship.

With a grand prize of $1 million up for grabs, teams have been giving it their all in front of enthusiastic crowds, making every match a spectacle.

One Syde started the night strong with a dominant 4-0 shutout of Tigers FC.

Javier Akeem led the way with two goals, putting his team comfortably ahead by halftime with a 2-0 lead. In the second half, One Syde maintained control of the game, with Pharez Noble and Ryan Arthur each finding the net to secure the commanding win.

Barely breaking a sweat, One Syde’s defence held firm, giving Tigers FC few chances to counter and keeping their clean sheet intact.

In the evening’s most thrilling match, YMCA defeated Bamberz in a close 6-4 contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

YMCA’s offense was led by Nicolas Gentle and Jonah Simon, each scoring twice to keep their team in the lead. But Bamberz refused to back down, with Duquan Samuels scoring a remarkable hat-trick and an additional own goal adding to their tally.

Former youth national player Keyshawn Dey and Kevin Gittens sealed the win for YMCA, whose cohesive team play proved just enough to fend off Bamberz’s persistent attacks.

Favoured to win it all, Hard Knocks continued their winning streak with a convincing 6-2 victory over Germans.

Former standout youth player Omar Brewley stole the spotlight, scoring a hat-trick that showcased his technical skill and goal-scoring prowess. His teammate Kwesi Quinton added two more goals, while Omar Williams also found the back of the net, keeping Germans at bay throughout the game. Hard Knocks’ consistency and offensive depth make them a formidable contender for the championship’s top prize.

The tournament resumes on Friday with an action-packed schedule featuring eight matches, beginning at 6:30 pm. Hard Knocks will look to continue their march towards the $1 million prize as they face off against Turf Presidents in the first match of the evening, while Germans will aim for redemption against Dead Pool.

The lineup continues with DC Ballers facing Old Kara Kara, Fearless taking on Spaniards, and a much-anticipated YMCA versus One Syde clash.

Young Gunners will meet DC Ballers, and the evening will conclude with Silver Bullets facing off against Empire.

The tournament doesn’t just offer team rewards; individual players also have the chance to shine. The runners-up will receive $500,000, while third and fourth places will earn $200,000 and $100,000, respectively.

Adding excitement to the competition, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) will receive a brand-new motorcycle, generously sponsored by Cevon’s Waste Management.