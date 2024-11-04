Williams and Wharton register hat-tricks as Round 2 of Republic Bank U18 League heats up

– Chase, Waramuri also with victories

Kaieteur Sports – The Republic Bank Schools Under-18 Football League kicked off its second round with a thrilling display of skill and grit yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground. Highlights included Jamal Williams and Bryan Wharton recording the league’s first hat-tricks, as Chase’s Academic Foundation, Dolphin Secondary, and Waramuri Top Secondary continued their winning ways.

After a relatively calm opening round, Sunday’s matches brought the competition to life. Dolphin Secondary set the tone with a resounding 7-0 victory over East Ruimveldt Secondary. Jamal Williams was the standout player, dismantling East’s defense and netting the first hat-trick of the 2024 league in the 10th, 65th, and 68th minutes. Teammate Shaquille Dalrymple added to the tally with two goals, bringing his season total to four, while Collen David rounded off the scoring with a brace, underscoring Dolphin’s dominance over a struggling East Ruimveldt side.

In another fixture, Waramuri Top Secondary showcased resilience and skill in their 3-1 comeback win over President’s College. Michael Joseph opened the scoring for President’s with a powerful long-range strike, but Shakeel Marks quickly responded to level the score. Rondell Peters then took control, securing the win for Waramuri with two goals in the 30th and 39th minutes. This marked Waramuri’s second victory of the tournament, keeping them in strong contention.

Likewise, defending champions Chase’s Academic Foundation continued their impressive form with another commanding 4-0 victory, this time over South Ruimveldt. Captain Bryan Wharton led by example, achieving his hat-trick with goals in the 13th, 20th, and 53rd minutes. Omar Sam added a fourth goal to cap off a dominant display by the reigning champions, signaling their intent to retain the title.

Meanwhile, West Ruimveldt Secondary and Bartica Secondary played out a closely contested 1-1 draw, with goals from Donavon Welcome (West Ruimveldt) and Billy Smith (Bartica) ensuring both teams walked away with a share of the points.

Sponsored by Republic Bank Limited and supported by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, the league is also expertly organised by the Petra Organization. Additional contributions from sponsors such as Guyana Beverage Inc. (Busta Brand), MVP Sports, and Tiger Rental have added to the tournament’s success.