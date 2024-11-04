Richards’ unbeaten half-century helps Pride steal 1-wicket win over GHE

2024/25 CWI CG United Regional Super50 Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles suffered a narrow 1-wicket defeat yesterday at the hands of Barbados Pride as Regional Super50 Championship action continued at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago.

Middle-order batsman Kevlon Anderson steadied the Eagles middle-order with a gritty 52 off 72 finding just two fours which took them to 203 all out.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34), captain Tevin Imlach (34), vice-captain Keemo Paul (25) and Ashmead Nedd (19) helped carry Guyana to a psychologically good score.

Barbados bowlers had a good outing, led by an experienced crew in spinner Jomel Warrican (2-27), Nyeem Young (2-29), Dominic Drakes (2-38) and Javed Leacock (3-43).

The Bajan chase was bumpy thanks to a returning Nedd who spun his way to 3-43 but the Pride eventually got to 204-9 in 44th over.

Wicket-keeper Leniko Boucher (29), Zachary McKasie (18), Kyle Mayers (22) and top-scorer Demitrius Richards, who guided his team to a comeback win, led with 65 not out off 121 balls including a six and five fours.

Guyana Harpy Eagles will play Leeward Island Hurricanes on Tomorrow (Tuesday) in a Day/Night match at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium from 13:00h.