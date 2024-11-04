Latest update November 4th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Richards’ unbeaten half-century helps Pride steal 1-wicket win over GHE

Nov 04, 2024 Sports

Kevlon Anderson (Getty Images)

Kevlon Anderson (Getty Images)

2024/25 CWI CG United Regional Super50 Championships…

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana Harpy Eagles suffered a narrow 1-wicket defeat yesterday at the hands of Barbados Pride as Regional Super50 Championship action continued at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago.

Middle-order batsman Kevlon Anderson steadied the Eagles middle-order with a gritty 52 off 72 finding just two fours which took them to 203 all out.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (34), captain Tevin Imlach (34), vice-captain Keemo Paul (25) and Ashmead Nedd (19) helped carry Guyana to a psychologically good score.

Barbados bowlers had a good outing, led by an experienced crew in spinner Jomel Warrican (2-27), Nyeem Young (2-29), Dominic Drakes (2-38) and Javed Leacock (3-43).

Ashmead Nedd (Getty Images)

Ashmead Nedd (Getty Images)

The Bajan chase was bumpy thanks to a returning Nedd who spun his way to 3-43 but the Pride eventually got to 204-9 in 44th over.

Wicket-keeper Leniko Boucher (29), Zachary McKasie (18), Kyle Mayers (22) and top-scorer Demitrius Richards, who guided his team to a comeback win, led with 65 not out off 121 balls including a six and five fours.

Guyana Harpy Eagles will play Leeward Island Hurricanes on Tomorrow (Tuesday) in a Day/Night match at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium from 13:00h.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Williams and Wharton register hat-tricks as Round 2 of Republic Bank U18 League heats up

Williams and Wharton register hat-tricks as Round 2 of Republic Bank...

Nov 04, 2024

– Chase, Waramuri also with victories Kaieteur Sports – The Republic Bank Schools Under-18 Football League kicked off its second round with a thrilling display of skill and grit yesterday...
Read More
Richards’ unbeaten half-century helps Pride steal 1-wicket win over GHE

Richards’ unbeaten half-century helps Pride...

Nov 04, 2024

Sammy lauds Hope’s heroics but urges stronger bowling effort ahead of ODI decider

Sammy lauds Hope’s heroics but urges stronger...

Nov 04, 2024

Deonandan spearheads RHT Farfan and Mendes Ltd into semis

Deonandan spearheads RHT Farfan and Mendes Ltd...

Nov 04, 2024

RHTYSC hails its eight GCB and CWI-contracted players

RHTYSC hails its eight GCB and CWI-contracted...

Nov 04, 2024

Hamilton Green KO Football C/ship now shifted to November 8 start

Hamilton Green KO Football C/ship now shifted to...

Nov 04, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]