Anacondas ease past Jags by 25-runs

GCB betCAGESports National T20 League

Kaieteur Sports- A collective outing from the Essequibo Anacondas put them ahead of countymen, Essequibo Jaguars who fell to a 25-run defeat yesterday at Lusignan when the GCB T20 League action continued.

A string of scores from Orin Gibson (35) Richie Looknauth (22), Anthony Adams (26), Sagar Hetheramani (25) and Kevon Boodie (19) took the Anacondas to 154-7 batting first.

All-rounder Rajiv Ivan led with 3-20 with Joshua Jones, Ricardo Adams and Joemal LaFleur grabbing a wicket each.

The Anacondas then strangled their opponents, keeping them to 129-8 thanks to two wickets each from Garfield Phillips and Abdul Ramsammy, led by 3 wickets from all-rounder Quentin Sampson.

Kanhaiya Ramkarran (38), Zeynul Ramsammy, Ivan (29) were the only players to reach double figures before the collapse was triggered.

Action shifts to LBI today with a double-header between Berbice Piranhas and Demerara Pitbulls bowling off from 14:00h, while Berbice Caimans and Demerara Hawks battle under lights from 19:00h.

