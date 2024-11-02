Latest update November 2nd, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 02, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- A collective outing from the Essequibo Anacondas put them ahead of countymen, Essequibo Jaguars who fell to a 25-run defeat yesterday at Lusignan when the GCB T20 League action continued.
A string of scores from Orin Gibson (35) Richie Looknauth (22), Anthony Adams (26), Sagar Hetheramani (25) and Kevon Boodie (19) took the Anacondas to 154-7 batting first.
All-rounder Rajiv Ivan led with 3-20 with Joshua Jones, Ricardo Adams and Joemal LaFleur grabbing a wicket each.
The Anacondas then strangled their opponents, keeping them to 129-8 thanks to two wickets each from Garfield Phillips and Abdul Ramsammy, led by 3 wickets from all-rounder Quentin Sampson.
Kanhaiya Ramkarran (38), Zeynul Ramsammy, Ivan (29) were the only players to reach double figures before the collapse was triggered.
Action shifts to LBI today with a double-header between Berbice Piranhas and Demerara Pitbulls bowling off from 14:00h, while Berbice Caimans and Demerara Hawks battle under lights from 19:00h.
(Anacondas ease past Jags by 25-runs )
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Nov 02, 2024Kaieteur Sports- Today promises to be an exhilarating day of football action as the Petra-Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 School’s Football Tournament crowns its 2024 champions at the Ministry of...
Nov 02, 2024
Nov 02, 2024
Nov 02, 2024
Nov 02, 2024
Nov 02, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- In every democracy worth its salt, the press serves as the watchdog, the thorn in the side... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]