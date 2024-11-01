Latest update November 1st, 2024 12:59 AM
Nov 01, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- Dolphin Secondary School clinched a solid 3-1 victory over West Ruimveldt Secondary in the opening round match on Wednesday in the Republic Bank 5th Annual Schools Under-18 Football League. In front of an enthusiastic Ministry of Education ground crowd, Dolphin Secondary made an impressive start in their 2024 League campaign.
The game initially took on a defensive tone, with both teams showing resilience in the first 19 minutes of play. However, it was Dolphin’s Collen Frank David who broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, delivering a well-placed shot to put Dolphin up 1-0. West Ruimveldt struck back in the 35th minute, with Donavan Welcome equalizing at 1-1, reigniting the crowd’s energy.
Dolphin quickly reclaimed their momentum just five minutes later, with Shaquile Dalrymple scoring a decisive brace, netting goals in the 40th and 60th minutes, to secure Dolphin’s lead at 3-1. West Ruimveldt’s strikers launched multiple attacks, but Dolphin’s defence held strong, sealing the win.
With this victory, Dolphin Secondary joins Chase’s Academic Foundation, Bartica Secondary, and Waramuri Secondary in the winner’s circle after round one. The competition heats up this Sunday at the Ministry of Education ground as eight teams vie for the top two spots in the prestigious KFC International Football Series next month.
Sponsored by Republic Bank Limited, with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, the league is organized by the Petra Organisation and backed by Guyana Beverage Inc. through its Busta Brand, MVP Sports, and Tiger Rental.
(Dolphin Sec’ handily beats West Ruimveldt to take first win)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Nov 01, 2024ESPNcricinfo – The only way is up as England seek to reboot their once-glorious white-ball fortunes, but on the evidence of a deeply one-sided first ODI against West Indies, the journey to the...
Nov 01, 2024
Nov 01, 2024
Nov 01, 2024
Nov 01, 2024
Nov 01, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Now, according to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, the government’s anti-corruption system... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]