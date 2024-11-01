Dolphin Sec’ handily beats West Ruimveldt to take first win

Republic Bank U18 School’s Football League, Edition Five

Kaieteur Sports- Dolphin Secondary School clinched a solid 3-1 victory over West Ruimveldt Secondary in the opening round match on Wednesday in the Republic Bank 5th Annual Schools Under-18 Football League. In front of an enthusiastic Ministry of Education ground crowd, Dolphin Secondary made an impressive start in their 2024 League campaign.

The game initially took on a defensive tone, with both teams showing resilience in the first 19 minutes of play. However, it was Dolphin’s Collen Frank David who broke the deadlock in the 20th minute, delivering a well-placed shot to put Dolphin up 1-0. West Ruimveldt struck back in the 35th minute, with Donavan Welcome equalizing at 1-1, reigniting the crowd’s energy.

Dolphin quickly reclaimed their momentum just five minutes later, with Shaquile Dalrymple scoring a decisive brace, netting goals in the 40th and 60th minutes, to secure Dolphin’s lead at 3-1. West Ruimveldt’s strikers launched multiple attacks, but Dolphin’s defence held strong, sealing the win.

With this victory, Dolphin Secondary joins Chase’s Academic Foundation, Bartica Secondary, and Waramuri Secondary in the winner’s circle after round one. The competition heats up this Sunday at the Ministry of Education ground as eight teams vie for the top two spots in the prestigious KFC International Football Series next month.

Sponsored by Republic Bank Limited, with support from the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports, the league is organized by the Petra Organisation and backed by Guyana Beverage Inc. through its Busta Brand, MVP Sports, and Tiger Rental.

