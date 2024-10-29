Latest update October 29th, 2024 1:00 AM
Oct 29, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
…Dem boys Seh
Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh Little Johnny pass he drivin’ test and tun straight to he daddy and ask, “Suh, when we gon’ talk ’bout me usin’ de car?”
He father look at he and seh, “Alright, leh we make a deal. Yuh bring yuh grades up from C to B, read yuh Bible a bit, and cut yuh hair. Then we gon’ talk ’bout de car.”
Little Johnny think ’bout it fuh a minute, realize he lil bargainin’ power, and seh, “Deal!”
Six weeks later, he father call him up and seh, “Son, yuh bring up dem grades good, and I see yuh studyin’ yuh Bible, but how come yuh ain’t cut yuh hair yet?”
Little Johnny tek a deep breath and seh, “Daddy, I been readin’ de Bible, and I notice Samson had long hair, John de Baptist had long hair, Moses had long hair, and even Jesus had long hair.”
Dem boys seh de old man look at Johnny and seh, “Yeah, and yuh notice all dem boys walk everywhere dey went too?”
De story about Little Johnny mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah went on a driving test. Dem boys seh one young man deh tekkin’ he drivin’ test, and de instructor start paintin’ a picture fuh he. Instructor seh, “Alright, yuh drivin’ down de road, and next thing yuh see two people in front of yuh. Lil bit to de left, yuh got one old man, and lil bit to de right, yuh got one pretty young woman. But yuh car can’t squeeze between dem. Wah yuh gon’ do?”
De young man seh, “Well, I gon’ aim fuh de old man.”
De instructor shake he head and seh, “Wait, really? Yuh nah gon’ hit de brakes?”
Dem boys seh de young man forgot he coulda stop – but he sure remember who he didn’t want to knock down!
Talk half! Leff half!
(Driving could mek yuh hair fall out!)
