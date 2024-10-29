Latest update October 29th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Driving could mek yuh hair fall out!

Oct 29, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

…Dem boys Seh

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh Little Johnny pass he drivin’ test and tun straight to he daddy and ask, “Suh, when we gon’ talk ’bout me usin’ de car?”

He father look at he and seh, “Alright, leh we make a deal. Yuh bring yuh grades up from C to B, read yuh Bible a bit, and cut yuh hair. Then we gon’ talk ’bout de car.”

Little Johnny think ’bout it fuh a minute, realize he lil bargainin’ power, and seh, “Deal!”

Six weeks later, he father call him up and seh, “Son, yuh bring up dem grades good, and I see yuh studyin’ yuh Bible, but how come yuh ain’t cut yuh hair yet?”

Little Johnny tek a deep breath and seh, “Daddy, I been readin’ de Bible, and I notice Samson had long hair, John de Baptist had long hair, Moses had long hair, and even Jesus had long hair.”

Dem boys seh de old man look at Johnny and seh, “Yeah, and yuh notice all dem boys walk everywhere dey went too?”

De story about Little Johnny mek dem boys remember de story of de man wah went on a driving test. Dem boys seh one young man deh tekkin’ he drivin’ test, and de instructor start paintin’ a picture fuh he. Instructor seh, “Alright, yuh drivin’ down de road, and next thing yuh see two people in front of yuh. Lil bit to de left, yuh got one old man, and lil bit to de right, yuh got one pretty young woman. But yuh car can’t squeeze between dem. Wah yuh gon’ do?”

De young man seh, “Well, I gon’ aim fuh de old man.”

De instructor shake he head and seh, “Wait, really? Yuh nah gon’ hit de brakes?”

Dem boys seh de young man forgot he coulda stop – but he sure remember who he didn’t want to knock down!

Talk half! Leff half!

(Driving could mek yuh hair fall out!)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Eight Teams, One Trophy: The CG United Super50 Cup kicks off on 29 October

Eight Teams, One Trophy: The CG United Super50 Cup kicks off on 29...

Oct 29, 2024

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua– Cricket West Indies (CWI) is excited to announce the start of the highly anticipated CG United Super50 Cup 2024, which begins in Trinidad from today, Tuesday 29 October to...
Read More
Manchester United sack struggling Ten Hag

Manchester United sack struggling Ten Hag

Oct 29, 2024

All Star claim domino title in Wakenaam

All Star claim domino title in Wakenaam

Oct 29, 2024

Softball action set for Buckhall on November 3

Softball action set for Buckhall on November 3

Oct 29, 2024

Smith elected to lead Old Fort HC

Smith elected to lead Old Fort HC

Oct 29, 2024

Linden player Floyd Cumberbatch crowned ‘A’ division Draughts Champion

Linden player Floyd Cumberbatch crowned...

Oct 29, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]