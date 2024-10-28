Latest update October 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 28, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem boys seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh G$95 million fuh one playpark is a next level joke! Yuh mean to tell dem lil chirren gettin’ one big fancy playground like if is some kinda Disney World fuh de rich and famous? Dem boys seh if yuh gon’ spend dat kinda money, build plenty small playparks all over de place. De kids dem nah wan’ a castle; dem wan’ somewhere close by fuh run, jump, and swing till de sun set.
Imagine it: one playpark but only a handful ah kids can actually reach it. How dem others gon’ get there? Flyin’ carpet? Nah, dem gon’ be stuck watchin’ pictures ah fancy slides and merry-go-rounds while de ministers clap and cut ribbon like dey doin’ somethin’ great. Meanwhile, most ah dem lil chirren out dey still playin’ cricket in de middle ah de road or makin’ swing from de mango tree.
Dem boys seh instead of one royal playpark, build 20 likkle ones in different parts ah Guyana. Spread de fun, man! Yuh don’t need all kinda fancy tings; yuh just need a simple place fuh de kids to run ‘round, a swing, lil slide, and dey happy like Pappy. Imagine every community wid it own likkle playground, instead ah one big pretty one sittin’ up like it ah museum piece nobody can touch.
Dem kids wan’ a place dey can walk to, swing pon, and play pon. Dem want it near where dem living. So instead ah showin’ off one park , build 20 community parks with basic amenities that can be added onto later. Dem boys seh, dat way, every kid gon’ feel like dey gettin’ a lil slice ah de pie.
Talk half! Leff half!
