Massive transformation planned for Guyana’s Zoological Park and Botanical Gardens – VP Jagdeo

Kaieteur News – With the Government’s aim to develop and enhance the county’s environment and foster community involvement, the National Zoological Park and the Botanical Gardens in Georgetown are set to undergo a significant transformation.

Preliminary plans, revealed during a public consultation hosted by Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on Friday, emphasize wildlife conservation and education about the country’s biodiversity.

Alongside Jagdeo were Minister of Tourism Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Kwame McCoy; and Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat.

The three-hour consultation at the Botanical Gardens attracted a large turnout of enthusiastic attendees, including children, university students, and adults eager to discuss the future of the green spaces. The vibrant atmosphere was filled with a mix of excitement and curiosity as community members shared their thoughts and suggestions.

Advisor to the Protected Areas Commission, Damian Fernandes, unveiled the ambitious plans for the transformation, which include the creation of a wildlife conservation and education center, new vehicle entrances, green parking areas, and designated spaces for showcasing various flora and fauna.

He elaborated that the new design would ensure that animals within the zoo are not merely displayed but provided a safe space particularly for those unable to survive in their natural habitats.

The government envisions a model that tells the story of Guyana’s diverse landscapes, from lush rainforests to expansive savannahs and wetlands. This immersive experience will be complemented by nature-inspired infrastructure such as suspension bridges, canopy walkways, and an electrical tram system to facilitate greater mobility within the gardens.

Vice President Jagdeo emphasized the importance of these enhancements stating that “We have been busily engaged in rolling out the plans in great detail for each of these sectors. This is the macro vision,” he said, referring to the government’s broader strategy that includes the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS 2030).

The Vice President articulated a vision where the park and gardens serve not only as recreational spaces but also as educational hubs. “We have to ensure that our children can experience the beauty of our country here,” he stated noting that the facilities would focus on teaching and familiarization. This emphasis on community involvement is a crucial aspect of the project. Dr. Jagdeo highlighted the importance of exposing children and coastal communities to Guyana’s unique flora and fauna, particularly species they may never encounter in their daily lives. “This is about providing opportunities for those who may not have first-hand experience with our biodiversity,” he noted, mentioning animals like the giant anteater, which are rarely seen in urban environments.

In addition to these initiatives, Jagdeo proposed several enhancements aimed at enriching the visitor experience, including the addition of a petting zoo, the revival of the aquarium, and introducing non-native animals. Jagdeo emphasized that these additions will not only enhance the experience for visitors but also set the facility apart as a unique attraction.

Attendees expressed their excitement and took the opportunity to voice their opinions during the consultation. Many suggested ideas, such as advanced surveillance systems for safety, inclusive design features for individuals with disabilities, and interactive experiences for children. Some participants even proposed the creation of dedicated aquatic life zones and spaces for workshops on sustainability. Dr. Jagdeo acknowledged these contributions, stating, “We have not agreed on the final look of the project as yet,” assuring the public that their input will be taken into serious consideration.

Kaieteur News’ spoke with a few of the attendees who were all ecstatic about the government’s plans.

Member of the Public Accounts Committee Pradeepa Bholanath said, “I think it’s a good idea.”

A student of the Bishops’ High School stated, “it is a good idea, I think all of the plans will come to be, not immediately but with time, of course.”

Just last month, President Irfaan Ali announced that the national zoo will be rebuilt to match international standards, as part of efforts to expand green spaces in the capital city. This announcement was made during a special sitting of the National Assembly held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.