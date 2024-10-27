Js Supermarket/Kabisa Stakes One-day horse race meet on at Bush United Turf Club today

Kaieteur Sports – The Bush Lot United Turf Club (BLUTC) is expected to come alive today, Sunday 27, October. The occasion is the Js Supermarket/Kabisa Stakes horse race meet slated for the Sea View Park, Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice racetrack.

A total of eight races are on the cards with over $6M in cash trophies and other incentives up for grabs. According to reports, over 55 horses have lined up to enter the starting gates.

The feature event is for the Kabisa Stakes and is open to all horses in Guyana. The winner is expected to race away with a sumptuous $1M and the Kabisa Trophy compliments of J Supermarkets and Kabisa.

The distance is 1200M and with so much up for grabs, a top-notch line up has been assembled. Among those listed to go are Novo Sol, Companheiro Leal, John Bull, Stormy Entry and Ritorna Vincetori and the winner is anyone’s guess.

There is an event for horses classified C or F and open to E that did not finish 1st or 2nd in its last two starts and E class non-earners for 2024. The top prize is $600,000 and a trophy over 1200M.

This event is also expected to be a crowd-pleaser with the likes of Jessica Pride, Spankhurst, Beckham James, Stormy Victory and Morning Colours.

The 1200M race for three-year-old Guyana Bred animals that is also open to J Class horses has a winning money of $500,000 and a trophy up for grabs.

The H and lower horses will get their opportunity to race for the winning purse of $400,000 and trophy over also over 1200M.

There is a race for two-year-old maiden animals for a winner’s take of $350,000 and a trophy over 1200M.

There is a race for I and lower animals that is also open to H3 non-earners in their last two starts and H class horses that haven’t raced for the last eight months over 1200M. The pole position taking is set at $300,000 and trophy.

The event for J and K maiden animals is also open to L class and two-year-old Guyana-bred horses. The winner is set to collect $300, 000 and a trophy over 1200M.

There is also an event for L Class horses that haven’t earned for the last six months and first-time starters. They will be racing over 400M. The winner will run away with $150,000 and a trophy.

Bugle time is 12:00 hrs and an exciting day of racing is anticipated. (Samuel Whyte)