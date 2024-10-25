Guyana’s bitter-sweet opening day at IGG in French Guiana

By Rawle Toney in French Guiana

Kaieteur Sports – The opening day for 2024 Inter Guiana Games in French Guiana was an emotional rollercoaster for Team Guyana.

While the day saw some crushing defeats, it also delivered moments of triumph, showcasing the resilience of the athletes and their determination to make Guyana proud.

The men’s basketball team faced a crushing start, suffering a 48-point defeat at the hands of Suriname.

From the moment the ball was tipped, it was clear that the Guyanese team was in for a long, challenging day.

Suriname quickly asserted their dominance, with Jermelcio Wartes leading the charge.

Wartes put on a monster performance, scoring 30 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, leaving the Guyanese defence scrambling to contain him.

Guyana’s Daniel Chisholm managed eight points, but it was not enough to slow Suriname’s relentless pace.

The final buzzer left the score at a humbling gap 90-42, but also with important lessons for the Guyanese boys as they look ahead to future games.

Things went from bad to worse on the basketball front as Guyana’s girls team squared off against the host nation, French Guiana.

The atmosphere was electric, with the stands packed with local supporters, but the game was a one-sided affair.

The Guyanese girls were outmatched from the start, suffering a crushing 86-20 defeat.

French Guiana’s players ran the game from start to finish, exploiting gaps in Guyana’s defence and making it clear who was in control.

However, amidst the defeat, there was a shining light in the form of Kassidy Woolford.

Woolford became a crowd favourite for her fearless ball-handling and her willingness to take on the opposition.

She scored on nearly all of Guyana’s baskets, a testament to her spirit and tenacity, even in the face of such a lopsided result.

Both basketball teams will need to regroup quickly as they prepare for their next matchups today, with the girls facing Suriname and the boys taking on French Guiana.

The futsal team also endured a tough opening match, losing 7-1 to the home side.

French Guiana jumped to a commanding 3-0 lead at halftime and added four more goals before Guyana could respond.

Though the defeat was hard to swallow, the players will have a chance to bounce back in upcoming games.

In contrast to the struggles on the court and field, Guyana found joy at the table tennis venue.

The team, consisting of Akira Watson, Samara Sukhai, Angel Robinson, Aaron Hopkinson, Kayden Meusa, and Rainsford Benfield, put on a dominant performance in the team competition.

Their success offered a much-needed morale boost for the contingent, showcasing the depth of talent Guyana possesses in table tennis.

Guyana made a splash!

There was also cause for celebration in the swimming pool.

The quartet of Vladimir Woodroffe, Patrice Mahaica, Paul Mahaica, and Zara Crane delivered a stunning victory in the 4x50m Mixed Medley, earning a gold medal and the cheers of the Guyanese supporters in attendance.

Their win was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging opening day.

As the Inter Guiana Games continue, Guyana’s hopes now rest on athletes like Tianna Springer and Jevon Roberts, who will be competing in athletics, and the teams entering the beach volleyball and chess competitions.

While the day began with disappointment, the successes in table tennis and swimming offered a glimpse of the potential for a turnaround as the games progress.