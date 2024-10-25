GOA supports GTA and Tennis Development through International Training and Certification

Kaieteur Sports – The Executive Committee of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) is proud to support the Guyana Tennis Association (GTA) Coach, Kalyca Fraser, for her participation and pursuit of the International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Programme (ICECP) University of Delaware.

Kalyca Fraser was nominated by the GTA, endorsed by the GOA and approved by Olympic Solidarity as a young budding coach to benefit from this coaching enrichment and development programme. The International Coaching Enrichment Certificate Programme is an intensive coaching education programme offered to National Olympic Committees worldwide. It consists of lectures, guest speakers, participant presentations, group work and field trips, including an apprenticeship with a U.S. college or national team.

The programme is designed to develop and provide national-level coaches the opportunity to develop proficiencies in the following areas; Sports science, talent identification, athlete development, athlete safety, coaching education and coaching management. Coaching ethics, Grassroots sport development. The ICECP is conducted in partnership with the University of Delaware and Olympic Solidarity, an IOC programme that provides financial assistance to National Olympic Committees around the world.

Under the astute leadership of Ms. Cristy Campbell, President of the Guyana Tennis Association, the GTA has placed tremendous emphasis on coach development as a catalyst for laying the foundations for accelerating the development of the sport in Guyana. Kalyca training comes on the heels of an Olympic solidarity-funded level one training course conducted in collaboration with the Guyana Tennis Association and coaching exposure provided to six (6) coaches under the GTA’s umbrella to a developmental seminar in Trinidad and Tobago. These initiatives promise to be a transformative milestone for the development of tennis in Guyana.

As part of her orientation, Kalyca commenced working at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Center with experienced lecturers, high-performance coaches and experts, thus gaining invaluable insights into the key pillars required for developing strong coaching programs and systems. She is collaborating with fellow participants and learning strategies to enhance the development of sports in small nations.

The second phase of her engagement took her to the prestigious IMG Academy, where she shadowed top coaches and observed and was exposed to different methodologies employed to improve athlete performance and sporting systems, exposure to strength and conditioning, leadership, and mental performance.

At the University of Delaware, Kalyca is currently working closely with tutors and colleagues to fine-tune her project thesis, focusing on its sustainability, realism, and long-term impact.

Kalyca Fraser expressed her gratitude to the Guyana Tennis Association and Guyana Olympic Association, stating, “The knowledge and experience I am gaining would be invaluable to supporting the development of the sport of tennis in Guyana. The positive response from my international colleagues has fueled my passion to take this forward, and I’m excited to implement the next phase of my journey, which is bringing my knowledge and project to life in Guyana.”

These initiatives form part of the GOA’s strategic and developmental plan of ensuring that the Association maximizes and optimizes the opportunities for accessing available Olympic Solidarity grants, with the key aim of supporting the development of coaching expertise and capacities for our affiliate members given building a sustainable sports structure.