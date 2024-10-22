Region 9’s earthquake monitoring capacity improved with upgrades to Raspberry Seismographs– CDC

Latest update October 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- The Civil Defence Commission (CDC), in conjunction with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the National Data Management Agency (NDMA), and with the support of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), recently executed upgrades to the four (4) Raspberry Seismographs located in the South Rupununi. The Seismographs have been installed to detect earthquakes and other seismic activities in the area.
According to a press release issued on the CDC’s Facebook page, “each piece of equipment now has a reliable internet connection which will foster remote monitoring and data collection.”
“The connection was provided by the NDMA. Furthermore, each seismograph was inspected for performance issues and maintained as was necessary. Residents of communities that experienced seismic activity in the past have lauded the upgrades to the devices and indicated their dedication to safeguarding the equipment,” the press release said.
The CDC said that the multi-agency team was able to conduct this operation on the heels of a high-level meeting between senior CDC personnel and Region Chairman – Region 9, Bryan Allicock.
“Mr. Allicock stressed on the importance of such operations and equipment, and pledged the Region’s full support towards this Disaster Risk Management aspect.”
The project is financed under Activity A 1.5: Support the Advancement of Community based DRM initiatives, including expansion for multi-hazard early warning systems, Implementation of the MHEWS Road Map for Guyana of the Building the Resilience of the CARIFORUM States to Disaster Risks and Climate Change Impacts (BRICS) project financed by the European Union Delegation through EDF 11 being implemented by CDEMA.
