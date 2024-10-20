Latest update October 20th, 2024 12:59 AM

Duo wanted for murder of Kuru Kururu man

Oct 20, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Saturday issued wanted bulletins for two men, who are allegedly involved in the murder of 61-year-old Aubrey Richardson known as ‘Gooby’ on August 24, 2024.

The wanted men have been identified as 20-year-old Antwan Sampson and 23-year-old Samuel Browne. Sampson’s last known address is Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, while Browne’s last address is Kaneville, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Police are asking persons with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspects to make contact on 227-1149, 225-8196, 227-1611, 268-2329, 226-405, 225-6978 and 225-8196 or the nearest police station.

Kaieteur News had reported that on August 24, 2024 Richardson was shot during an alleged robbery at ‘Sattie Shop’ located in Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.  He had left his Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway residence at approximately 20:30hrs in the company of someone known to be his friend to go to the shop.

He was rushed to the hospital where he spent almost two weeks in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) before he died on September 5 2024. A post-mortem examination done on Richardson’s body revealed that he died of septic shock due to injuries caused by a single gunshot.

