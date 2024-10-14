Family members of Kuru Kururu man fatally shot during robbery, make appeal for police to find his killers

Kaieteur News – Relatives of Aubrey Richardson, the Kuru Kururu resident who was shot and subsequently died as a result of the injuries he sustained during a robbery, is appealing to the ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to find his killers.

On 24th August 2024, 61 years old Richardson known as Gooby was shot during an alleged robbery at ‘Sattie Shop’ located in Yarrowcabra Soesdyke Linden Highway. He had left his Kuru Kururu Soesdyke Linden Highway residence at approximately 20:30hrs in the company of someone known to be his friend to go to the shop.

Now , more than a month after the crime was committed, the family is concerned that police have not yet made a breakthrough in capturing the individual(s) responsible for the fatal shooting . The concerned relatives told this newspaper that they were also informed that Richardson was shot while at the shop and he was left laying on the ground bleeding profusely for quite some time before his friends, who were present heeded his plea for them to call his son.

They reportedly placed him in the bus he operates, picked up his son at “Jamoon Tree” Kuru-Kururu and rushed him to the hospital. His relatives recounted that he spent almost two weeks in the ICU Before he succumbed on 5th September 2024. Kaieteur News was informed that later a post mortem revealed that he died of septic shock due to injuries caused by a single gunshot.

However, Richardson’s family members told this newspaper that his body was further inspected while at the parlour and there were injuries suggesting that he may have been shot more than once.

According to relatives, from all appearances, there are seems to be a deliberate attempt to cover up the crime. The relatives claim that the crime was committed by four bandits who also relieved the shop owner of an undisclosed amount of money that was in a box along with jewellery before making good their escape.

A relative of the dead man said that “The four perpetrators were described by witnesses as ‘one light skinned and three dark-skinned males with youth like features’”

Family members have also expressed concern about the lack of progress and delay in the investigations despite providing leads on who may have shot Richardson. Relatives noted that the police are currently searching for a specific person who was implicated in the shooting and who has a criminal record. This individual is currently wanted for another crime that occurred earlier this year.

The family is steadfast in their belief that, contrary to reports of Richardson being killed in a robbery, there is more to the situation. They have also observed that Richardson may have sustained multiple gunshot wounds based on his body examination and information gathered from the community.

They assert that Richardson was acquainted with all the suspects named in the investigation. The family is therefore urging for a more open and comprehensive investigation out of concern that there may be efforts to conceal the situation or that the case may grow cold with time.

Sources told this publication that relatives were informed that despite a main witness being able to positively identify one of the offenders; the police have declined to issue a wanted notice, even for the purpose of questioning the individual. “We were also informed that they are remaining silent on the matter to shield a family member who was recently taken into custody, with no updates provided thereafter,” a relative stated.