Republic Bank One Guyana National B Division Volleyball tourney successfully serves off

Kaieteur Sports – Over the weekend of the 12th and 13th October 1024, the Guyana Volleyball Federation saw 14 teams participating in the playoffs from the following zones of the Republic Bank One Guyana National B Division tournament.

In Mabaruma Region one, the Spartans volleyball club claimed the title from Thomas Hills club 25-21 and 25-16. In Region four, 7 male teams participated, Alpha defeated Castrol Strikers to claim the title 25-19, 25- 14, 17-25, 18-25, 15-10. In the female category Classic Ball Blasters defeated Castrol Strikers 25-17, 25-23.

In a three team battle the Mighty force team were the winners in a three team battle in Siparuta, 25-18, 25- 23.

This weekend the 19th and 20th October will see Moruka, Region 6 and 5, Region 2 Mainstay and Capoey, Region 7 Bartica and Upper Mazaruni all having their playoffs in their respective zones.