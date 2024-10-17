Latest update October 17th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Republic Bank One Guyana National B Division Volleyball tourney successfully serves off

Oct 17, 2024 Sports

The Mabaruma winning team (foreground) in action during their encounter.

The Mabaruma winning team (foreground) in action during their encounter.

Kaieteur Sports – Over the weekend of the 12th and 13th October 1024, the Guyana Volleyball Federation saw 14 teams participating in the playoffs from the following zones of the Republic Bank One Guyana National B Division tournament.

Winning CBB females.

Winning CBB females.

In Mabaruma Region one, the Spartans volleyball club claimed the title from Thomas Hills club 25-21 and 25-16.  In Region four, 7 male teams participated, Alpha defeated Castrol Strikers to claim the title 25-19, 25- 14, 17-25, 18-25, 15-10. In the female category Classic Ball Blasters defeated Castrol Strikers 25-17, 25-23.

In a three team battle the Mighty force team were the winners in a three team battle in Siparuta, 25-18, 25- 23.

This weekend the 19th and 20th October will see Moruka, Region 6 and 5, Region 2 Mainstay and Capoey, Region 7 Bartica and Upper Mazaruni all having their playoffs in their respective zones.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Republic Bank One Guyana National B Division Volleyball tourney successfully serves off

Republic Bank One Guyana National B Division Volleyball tourney...

Oct 17, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Over the weekend of the 12th and 13th October 1024, the Guyana Volleyball Federation saw 14 teams participating in the playoffs from the following zones of the Republic Bank...
Read More
“Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

“Cricket Gear for young and promising...

Oct 17, 2024

GBA thanks People Republic of China, Deputy Chief of Commission following donation 

GBA thanks People Republic of China, Deputy Chief...

Oct 17, 2024

Excitement brewing ahead of CAC body building c/ships

Excitement brewing ahead of CAC body building...

Oct 17, 2024

BCB/Dr. Dukki U15 quarters finals set for this weekend 

BCB/Dr. Dukki U15 quarters finals set for this...

Oct 17, 2024

‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal off to exciting start

‘Champion of Champions’ Futsal off to...

Oct 17, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]