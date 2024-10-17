“Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Lower Corentyne Secondary School benefits from cricket balls through Project, thanks Derek Kallicharran and Friends

Kaieteur Spors – Lower Corentyne Secondary School out of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice, is the latest to benefit from this joint initiative between Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana. They were the recipients of two boxes of red cricket balls, compliments of former Guyana West Indies “B” leg spinning all rounder, Derek Kallicharran and his friends, Vishnu Dudnauth, Bob Harrischan, Johnno Persaud and Ramjit Singh, all USA based Guyanese.

At a simple ceremony held recently, Mahendradass Nandlal, acting Head of Department, Allied Arts Department, LCSS, was thankful for the support and promised to get his school more actively involved in cricket, whether its competition or practice matches. Amanda Downer Kampta, the niece of Kallicharran said that she was pleased to present the balls on behalf of her uncle and team. This initiative is also thankful for the continued support provided by our friends from the USA and really admires their interest and commitment to cricket development in Guyana and Berbice in particular.

Total cricket related items received/purchased so far: $460,000 in cash, thirteen colored cricket uniforms, one set of stumps and bails, two trophies, twenty seven pairs of cricket shoes, thirty three pairs of batting pads, thirty five cricket bats, one floppy hat, thirty two pairs of batting gloves, twenty five thigh pads, three pairs of wicket keeping pads, six arm guards, two chest pads, two boxes, twelve cricket bags, six bat rubbers, six helmets, one fiber glass bat, thirteen boxes of white cricket balls, five boxes of red balls and twenty eight footballs. In addition to the above, gear worth more than $600,000 was donated by Sheik Mohamed, former National wicket keeper/batsman. All cash collected is being used to purchase cricket gear requested and not available at the time.

To date, eighty six young players, male and female, from all three counties of Guyana have benefited directly from cash, seven gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, thirty three bats, three boxes, six helmets, thirty one pairs of cricket shoes, twenty pairs of batting pads, twenty four thigh pads, one bat grip, thirty four pairs of batting gloves, one pair of wicketkeeping pads and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. Many others benefited indirectly.

In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen color uniforms while RHCCCC received six boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves, two sets of stumps and bails.

Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem, youth coach Travis Persaud (one box of red cricket balls), male and female teams playing the traditional hardball and softball in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans with 30 T-Shirts, youths of Just Try Cricket Club, Wakenaam Cricket Academy (one box of white balls), Shamar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk, Shamar Apple, Leguan Cricket Committee, Tucber Park Cricket Club,Malteenoes Sports Club (nine cricket balls each), Kendall’s Union Cricket Club with two boxes of red balls and Lower Corentyne Secondary School with twelve red balls.

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify same. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

Anyone interested to contribute can contact Anil Beharry on 623-6875 or Kishan Das on 1-718-664-0896.