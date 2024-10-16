Sweeting books historic spot at Paddy Power Darts World Cup as Fitzgerald finish second

Kaieteur Sports – Guyanese darts veteran Sudesh Fitzgerald exited in the semifinals of Qualifier #4 during the recent Championship of Darts Latin and Caribbean (CDLC) Tour in Santiago, Chile. Fitzgerald fell 6-3 to Guillermo Soto in the second semifinal on the final day, after a runner up finish in Qualifier #3, where he lost 6-1 to Rashad Sweeting.

Bahamian Rashad Sweeting secured his spot in the CDLC through the Order of Merit, having won two of the four events held in 2024. The CDLC season kicked off in July in Jamaica, with Sweeting and Guyana’s Norman Madhoo each claiming a title.

Sweeting solidified his position at the top during the final weekend in Santiago on October 5-6. He clinched victory in Event #3 on Saturday by defeating Fitzgerald 6-1, marking his second title win of the year. However, the next day, Costa Rica’s Soto staged an impressive comeback from a 5-3 deficit to beat Sweeting, securing his first CDLC title.

Meanwhile, the final standings shows Fitzgerald, Soto, and Madhoo are separated by just two points, while Sweeting held a comfortable 16-point lead at the top as he prepares for his next challenge in December.

Sweeting is now set to make history at the 2024/25 Paddy Power World Darts Championship as the first player from the Bahamas to compete in the sport’s premier event.

However, despite of his second place and semi final finish at the CDLC final events in Chile, Guyana’s star athlete Sudesh Fitzgerald has opted to retire from the sport indefinitely, claiming that local association has become more inactive in their player-competition policy dealing and lack of transparency.

“My decision to retire came as a result of the Guyana Darts Association (GDA) have become more like a private association and doesn’t have players interest at heart,” Fitzgerald shared with Kaieteur News.

“They have failed us in every possible way, I would love to continue playing but unfortunately I am forced to end my career here,” he explained.

Reflecting on his many years representing the Golden Arrowhead, Fitzgerald said, “I will continue to promote darts as much as I can. I will continue to support my Club (Foreign Link Darts Club) and continue to find new ways to help the club/team members develop into better players.”

Fitzgerald said, he is tired of the unfair treatment of players and club by the local association and thinks it will serve his best interest to step aside from the sport he loves. Sudesh Fitzgerald is expected to enjoy a bit of pool and probably join archery as a way to enjoy his retirement.