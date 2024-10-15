Veteran Golfer Patrick Prashad outshines fellow countrymen at DBS Suriname Open

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 DBS Suriname Open has officially come to a close, wrapping up a thrilling weekend of competitive golf at the Paramaribo Golf Club. Sixty-two players from across the region, including top talents from Suriname, Guyana, and beyond, showcased their skills in what has become one of the marquee events on the regional golf calendar. When the dust had settled, it was veteran golfer Patrick Prashad who stormed to take the lead in the prestigious Class A category, while in the B Class, Brian Hackett copped second place.

This year’s tournament saw fierce competition, with the Guyanese contingent facing the well-known challenges of Paramaribo Golf Club’s demanding course. The tight fairways, strategic bunkers, and fast greens tested the ability of every golfer, ensuring that only the best-rounded players could rise to the top.

As expected, the competition delivered exciting moments, with many golfers posting strong scores across the rounds. The final day provided heightened tension, as a number of competitors remained within striking distance of the lead, ensuring the title was up for grabs until the very last putt.

At a simple presentation ceremony at Golf Club Paramaribo an overjoyed Patrick Prashad said, “I’ve been visiting and playing with the Surinamese in excess of 20 years, the only time I missed was after Covid 19 and 2023 and I have never won anything. I represent Guyana and Lusignan Golf Club (LGC), the club has always represented Guyana and we feel privileged to be invited here. Even year we are able to send a team to represent Guyana and Lusignan Golf Club. The Paramaribo Golf Club has produced a wonderful tournament and I am grateful with the results.”

The results for the 2 day tournament were as follows:

A Class

1st Patrick Prashad – Gross 79, HC 13, Net 66 (Overall Net 142)

4th Patanjilee Persaud – Gross 86, HC 13, Net 73 (Overall Net 144)

6th Avinash Persaud – Gross 73, HC 3, Net 70 Overall Net 146)

10th Mohanlall Dindanauth – Gross 78, HC 6, Net 72 (Overall Net 149)

15th Vishal Dhanai – Gross 88, HC 6, Net 82 (Overall Net 154)

21st Lakeram Ramsundar – Gross 89, HC 13, Net 76 (Overall Net 157)

B Class

2nd Brian Hackett – Gross 88, HC 18, Net 70 (Overall Net 136)

C Class

4th Troy Cadogan – Gross 99, HC 25, Net 74 (Overall Net 149)

9th Orson Ferguson – Gross 101, HC 30, Net 71 (Overall Net 159)

Senior Class

4th Carlos Adams – Gross 105, HC 22, Net 83 (Overall Net 152)

Patanjilee Persaud Longest drive Day 1

Carlos Adams Longest Drive, Seniors category

The participation of Guyanese players from the LGC for the last 22 years continues to highlight the growing relationship between the golf clubs in the region and the competitive spirit that motivates these athletes.

The tournament has not only been a showcase of regional golfing talent but also a celebration of the sport’s growing popularity. The Guyanese contingent will now turn their focus to the Brava Guyana Open slated for November 2-3, 2024.